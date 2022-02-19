EdoBEST 2.0: Obaseki equips junior secondary school teachers with ICT skills, tools

The Edo State Government has commenced a 10-day Information Communication Technology (ICT) training for junior secondary school teachers in the state to equip them with the requisite skills, competence and tools to improve learning outcomes and grow a new generation of students that can compete with their peers globally.

The training programme is in line with the government’s vision to digitalise education and expand the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to capture all institutions of learning in the state.

Obaseki, while declaring open the 10-day training in Benin City, on Friday, described education as fundamental to the growth and development of any society.

Reiterating the need for constant training for teachers at all levels, the governor noted, “No society develops without education and the most important element in any educational system are the teachers. That is why in Edo, we will not joke with the teachers.

“You are very important to us. I will go to any length to look for the resources to train you because you are the ones that are going to train our children. As you receive this training, note that this is not the end. You are going back to your classrooms and will help us to change the mindset of our children.”

He continued, “Many of them are very confused because when they see what is going on in the rest of the world and see what is going on around them, they do not understand. You must now emphasize the environment in which we live, it is very important.

“Beyond their academic training, you must help us begin to train our children on how to live in society and live for the future. I assure you, as long as you are doing your work well and making sure you deliver value, nothing will happen to you.”

Obaseki further stated, “No godfather can affect you. As for you under the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (EdoSTAR) programme, we decided to go and hire people from their communities so that they will not have any problems with transfers going into the future. Anybody who has a problem with that must let us know now.

“We don’t want teachers’ transfer to be a problem in our education system. Anybody who is transferred and refuses to go on transfer will be transferred out of the system. We don’t want a situation where all the teachers will want to be in the same place; it is not fair for the children.”

Speaking on behalf of the teachers, Mr. Victor Orumwense, commended the governor for prioritizing the training of the teachers, noting that the training will further bolster their capacity to positively impact students in the state.

For a better society