Edo inaugurates security control centre, holds 2023 Summit

. As Osunbor joins guber race

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art Command and Control Cenrter (ECC) geared towards empowering security agencies with the latest technology, streamlined communication and real-time intelligence in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Centre was inaugurated during the 2023 Security Summit in Benin.

The theme of the summit was “Edo State Security Framework: Repositioning for the future.”

Speaking during the event, Obaseki said that the summit was organised to serve as pivotal platform to unite the leaders, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders towards the safety and fortification of Edo State.

The governor noted that his administration was concerned about the sustainability of all the reforms introduced in the last seven years, particularly in the area of security.

“Key to our security report in Edo has been collaboration with various security agencies in the state.

“Every month, we collate every incidence that has occurred across the state and our goal is how to use these data collected to combat crime, investigate crime and understand what is going on in various communities across the state.

“Since we started collecting data on crime incidences in the state, between 2017 and 2020, we saw astronomic rise in crime and criminal activities across board.

“But since we started using data to analyse what is going on in the state, from 2020 till post COVID era, we have seen incidences of crime reducing significantly.

There is 41.7 per cent reduction of crime rate since 2021 till date in Edo State.

“What we need to do now is to ensure active collaboration between the central security agencies and the local agencies.

“The point is, as we look into the future, emphasis must be on decentralising security,” Obaseki said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Police Service Commission and Chairman of the ceremony, Dr. Solomon Arase, said due to the state position in the country, Edo was prone to influx of crimes imported from other states.

“In response to the threat, community policing emerges as a unique and effective strategy to root out these criminal elements.

“The police community relations committee is the driving force behind the community policing initiative which has improved the operational capacity of the local hunters and vigilante along with the influencial traditional and religious leaders,” he stated

Maj.–Gen. Ohifeme Ejemai, said there should be security awareness amongst the people in order to combat crime in the state.

……..Osunbor joins governorship race

A former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, on Thursday joined the governorship race in the state, saying that he has the capacity to lead Edo to enviable position if given the opportunity in 2024.

Osunbor made his intention known in Benin during a visit to the Leadership of the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osunbor said he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative if he gets the party’s ticket and subsequently emerges governor of the state in the forthcoming governorship election.

According to him, “I have the experience and integrity, having been in office as governor for a short time. I promise to deliver good governance.”

Osunbor solicited the support of party leaders, promising he would take the state to greater heights following his rich history as an astute politician, whose tenure as governor recorded laudable feats.