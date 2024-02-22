Edo 2024: Shaibu, Ighodalo emerge PDP guber candidates in parallel congresses

Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu and Barr Asue Ighodalo on Thursday emerged candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at parallel primaries in Benin City the state capital

for the September 21, governorship election.

Shaibu emerged governorship candidate of the party with over 300 votes in a parallel primary election on Thursday.

Announcing the results after collation, Bartholomew Moses, the Returning Officer, declared that Shaibu won with an overwhelming majority of over 300 votes.

It was learnt that some delegates of the PDP, who went to the venue of the primary holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium were denied entering into the venue.

Thereafter, the delegates moved to the deputy governor house located on the commercial avenue to brief him of the development where he advised them to remain peaceful, promising to speak with the primary electoral committee chairman.

Daily Champion gathered that the delegates after they were denied accreditation moved to alternative venue where Shaibu emerged candidate of the PDP for the election.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has emerged as a second governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 2024 Edo State Governorship election.

Ighodalo polled 577 of the 585 accredited votes, defeating 10 other aspirants to clinch the party’s ticket at the primary which took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

While the State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu polled one vote, another top contender, Anselm Ojezua scored zero votes.

Meanwhile, the immediate past House of Representatives member, representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama stepped down from the race, while his other counterpart, a former House of Representative member representing Ovia Federal constituency, Omosede Igbinedion also stepped down from the race, declaring her support for Asue Ighodalo.

Other aspirants including Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Dr. Earl Onaiwu and Arthur Esene also polled zero votes. The election also recorded six void votes.

Ighodalo was declared winner of the primary election by the Chairman of the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and the Co-Chairman and Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwhori.

According to Lawal, “By the powers vested in me by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, pursuant to the Constitution of our great party, the PDP, as the Chief Returning Officer of the 2024 Edo PDP Primary Election, I hereby declare Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the just concluded primary election with a total vote of 577.

“Therefore, I hereby return the elected as the PDP candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the State.”

Ighodalo, while commending the delegates, leaders and members of the PDP for the confidence reposed in him, promised to, if elected the State’s next helmsman, work with all stakeholders to transform the fortunes of Edo people and lead the State on the path of prosperity and greatness.

He said, “I thank the good people of Edo State. Resilient people; brilliant, hard working, visionary, focused, and willing to move our state into prosperity.

“I am only a tool in this process and I promise you all that I will be a useful tool in this process. Edo State by God’s grace will move from where Governor Godwin Obaseki has carried us to, to the next level.”

He further noted, “I would like to thank Governor Obaseki for the wonderful work he has done in the last seven and a half years. I know that in a year or two people will keep talking about Obaseki. We all haven’t seen the value of the work he has done but he is like a builder who is building the foundation for a 100-storey building. I thank him and his wife for supporting him tremendously and giving him the strength to go through the vicissitudes of the last seven years. No man is perfect so we all will repair and work on each other’s mistakes.

“I promise all the good people of Edo State; those in Edo State, in Nigeria, and in the Diaspora that I will work tirelessly for our State. I will assemble our best hands to move our State to the next level and I promise you all that I will give you my all.”

Reiterating the need for a united party to win the forthcoming guber elections in the State, Ighodalo said it is only with a formidable and united front that the PDP can excel and succeed in the mission of retaining its seat at Osadebe Avenue and consolidating on the impactful work the party has started in the State.

Earlier, the host Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, while welcoming guests at the primary election, said, “Today, we are going through an exercise that has been stipulated by our party. Even though it’s statutory, the exercise will be life-changing because Nigeria is going through difficult times and we can only overcome the challenges we are facing as a Country with the right leadership.

“If we in Edo do not begin to show the right leadership that will begin to reset Nigeria, God forbid, we may all be in trouble. PDP is the only party that has what it takes to rule this Country. Again, we are showing the example in the way we are conducting our leadership selection process.”

He added, “We are following our rules very assiduously; my role as a host governor is to welcome all of you who are here, starting with our members who elected the delegates that are carrying out this exercise today. Thanks to members of the State and National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP for being steadfast in the rules. I also thank all the aspirants for exercising the spirits of sportsmanship.”