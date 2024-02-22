Ohanaeze urges S/East Govs, LG chairmen, other leaders to prioritise massive  food production

.Passes vote of confidence on Iwuanyanwu

.Resolves to support Tinubu’s administration.

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the Igbo governors, council chairmen, traditional rulers and town union presidents in Igbo land to take advantage of the upcoming farming season to embark on massive agricultural production for sustainable food security in the region.

The apex Igbo organisation also charged the the above leaders to step up the security networks in their various jurisdictions to maintain the peace.

The charge was made at meeting of the South East Leaders and Stake-holders held in the Old Government Lodge, Enugu on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo).

It had in attendance, current and former members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, current and previous leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, captains of Industry, the Clergy, and academics, among others.

The discussions at the meeting focused on the state of the Nigerian nation, the national economy and other related matters; especially as they affect the Igbo.

After exhaustive deliberation, the following resolutions were arrived at:

Members commended the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) for his recent Message to Ndigbo “that no Igbo group or community in Nigeria or in the Diaspora should join in a planned protest against the government of Nigeria”.

“Members appreciated the reasons adduced by the Igbo Leader; that Ndigbo have been at the receiving end in the affairs of the country and that all the entreaties to the various authorities for equity and justice towards the Igbo have fallen on deaf ears. For instance, the South East is the only geopolitical zone that has only five (5) states; and 95 local government areas while one other geopolitical zone has 188 local government areas. The above lingering injustice has cost the Igbo billions of financial losses. It has also cost us losses in both political patronages and legislative representations. This anomaly attracted the concerns of the members of the 2005 and 2014 political conferences but up till today, nothing has been done; among others.

“It is a common knowledge that the Sit at Home in the South East is because of the incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The Sit at Home has caused the Igbo and indeed most Nigerians unquantifiable losses in lives and properties. All the appeals to the federal government for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have been rebuffed as an Igbo problem.

“It was noted that since there has remained an orchestrated conspiracy to alienate the Igbo from the affairs of the country, it will be foolhardy for the Igbo youths to present themselves as cannon fodders at this critical juncture in our political history

“We reviewed with intense passion, the level of unemployment, poverty, hardships, especially the rising cost of goods and services in Nigeria, the rate of depreciation of Nigerian currency and the excruciating effect on the masses; and reminded Ndigbo that they should quickly readjust themselves to the reality of the times and that the Igbo have passed through the worst of conditions in the past.

“There is no better time than now to invoke the indomitable Igbo spirit of brotherliness, hard work, ingenuity, wisdom, resilience, inventiveness, perseverance and capacity to turn adversities into diverse opportunities.

“We urge the Igbo governors, council chairmen, traditional rulers and town union presidents in Igbo land to take advantage of the upcoming farming season to catalyze massive agricultural production for sustainable food security in our region. Similarly, the above leaders are reminded to step up the security networks in their various jurisdictions.

“It was reiterated that since the 2023 presidential electoral matter has reached the Nigerian Supreme Court and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has been declared the winner; and as law abiding citizens, we have therefore decided to support the Tinubu administration.

“Meanwhile, an expanded meeting of Igbo leaders comprising all the South East Governors will soon be convened to develop options and proffer solutions and guidance to all the sons and daughters of Igbo land on the way forward.

“Members unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba) for the exceptional leadership he is providing to Ndigbo at this precarious time” according to a statement by Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo