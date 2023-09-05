Ebonyi Tribunal: APC Chairman  urges petitioners to withdraw suit against Gov Nwifuru..

.Says litigations waste of resources, distraction to governance

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress /APC Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has urged petitioners at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Abuja, to withdraw their petitions challenging the declaration of Governor Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of the gubernational election in the State

Chief Emegha made the plea in Abakaliki the state capital on Monday while briefing newsmen on political activities in the State .

Apparently referring to the petitions filed at the Tribunal against Governor Nwifuru of the APC, by the PDP governorship Candidate in the March 18th election Mr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and the APGA Candidate Professor Benard Odoh, challenging the declaration of Hon Nwifuru by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC Chairman emphasized that the petitions at the Tribunal currently sitting in Abuja, has brought distractions and waste of resources that should be channeled into good governance.

“Am appealing to the petitioners of both APGA and PDP to withdraw their petitions, Governor Nwifuru has a lot to offer, people should stop distracting him”

Chief Emegha debunked insinuations in some quarters that the APC has adopted the younger brother of the immediate past Governor Chief Austin Umahi as it’s preferred candidate for the position.

*The seat is by election not by nomination, we will conduct our primaries at the appropriate time*

On the recent judgement of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that upheld the election of the APC candidate Mr Ken Eze as winner, Chief Emegha insisted that party won convincingly during the polls.

Speaking against the backdrop of the forthcoming re-run election for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone due to the nomination of Engr David Umahi as Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu, Chief Emegha restated that APC will record landslide victory at the polls.

*The seat of the Senator for Ebonyi South will be declared vacant by the Independent National Electoral Commission /INEC, there will be re-run, every Political Party must conduct it’s primaries*

*We. will do every thing to win the re-run for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone, we will file a popular candidate to contest the position*