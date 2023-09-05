Minister seeks technical, financial support to develop NIIP implementation plan

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, has sought for technical and financial support to develop the 2023-2027 National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) implementation plan which was outstanding.

The minister said this when he received the United Kingdom-Nigeria infrastructure Advisor Facility (UKNiAF) team in his office in Abuja on Monday.

Bagudu sought UKNiAF’s support for the ministry to develop national infrastructure register to keep track of national infrastructure stock.

He said: “ The limited capacity of the MDAs in the identification and packaging of bankable projects still remains an obstacle to infrastructure delivery in Nigeria.

“As it has limited private sector investment in infrastructure development, UKNIAF should assist in strengthening institution capacity of the ministry and other relevant MDAs to achieve that purpose.

“ Providing capacity and other form of assistance to States and FCT to develop the sates integrated infrastructure master plan in line with the states priorities and align it with the national objectives in order to ensure seamless efforts in Infrastructure planning.

“There is also need for awareness creation by the Federal Executive Council and at the National Economic Council on the existence on NIIMP which is the vehicle for infrastructure project delivery in the country.

“ Providing support to the ministry to host national and sub national awareness and sensitization workshops on the reviewed NIIMP (2020-2043) as the FG approved vehicle to deliver infrastructure projects in the country.”

According to Bagudu, this is very important and urgent in view of the new political dispensation and to avoid duplication of effort.

He commended the team for its continuous support and urged them to do more.

The UKNiAF, Programme Lead, Power, Mr. Frank Edozie, said that the objectives of meeting was to introduce the programme that they had been working particularly in the area of budget and planning.

He said that they would continue to support the Federal Government.