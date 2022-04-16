Ebonyi SSG Dr Ugballa denies resignation from Umahi Government

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, and Coordinating Commissioner Dr Kenneth Ugbala,

has described his purported resignation from the Government of Engr David Umahi as false and misleading.

Apparently refering to the news making round in both mainstream and social Media alluding to such insinuations.

Dr Ugballa said the authors of the publication completely misquoted him in an Interview he granted to newsmen on Thursday morning when he visited APC Secretariat, Abakaliki, for consultation on his senatorial ambition.

The Chief Scribe of Ebonyi State Government urged the general public to disregard the publication, as there was no iota of truth in it.

Ugbala said, “when I was asked by newsmen whether I have resigned from office, what I said was that I know the provisions of the Electoral Law very well, and that I’m taking all the necessary steps; that my boss Governor David Umahi, who graciously appointed me as Secretary to Government, has all the necessary documents, not myself”

“I also told them that the office of the Secretary to State Government which I occupy, is known for confidentiality. that I’m not the one to announce my resignation.

“So, I have not told anybody that I have resigned my appointment. I urge the general public to disregard the publication in its entirety,” he explained.

Dr Ugbala on thursday met with Ebonyi APC State Working Committee, at the Party’s Secretariat, Abakaliki, to consult with them on his Senatorial ambition.

According to him, ” I am aspiring to represent Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly come 2023.

” I came to consult the party leaders over my Senatorial ambition, to seek their approval and support”

“I’m here to consult with the State Working Committee of our party and seek their approval and support, to run for Senate, come 2023 general election for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District”

‘You know political party is a platform through which you can come into leadership, it’s necessary to consult with the party leadership and seek their approval. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

“I offer myself for this service in the interest of the masses”

It would be recalled that Dr Kenneth Ugbala had served as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) as well as Commissioner for Internal Security under Governor David Umahi’s administration,.

He was elevated to the position of Secretary to State Government.