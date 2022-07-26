Ebonyi Guber: PDP Factional Governorship Candidate Senator Ogba, expressed confidence of victory at Court of Appeal

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

As party faithful’s of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State await the Appeal court verdict over the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 election, a Leading Contender of the seat Senator Obinna Ogba, has expressed optimism that he would be declared the authentic candidate of the party .

Senator Ogba restated his confidence at the weekend while addressing PDP supporters and party faithfuls who thronged en mass to receive him in abakaliki shortly after his return to the state from abuja.

“I am here to thank all of you, I am not the only one in the struggle, your prayers will take us to the promised land”

He reitersted that the mandate given to him during the party primary held on 4th and 5th June would come to fulfilment.

“As far as we are concerned, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP conducted one governorship primary on 4th and 5th June 2022”

According to him, “this mandate given to me, no man born of a woman would take it away from me”

” I have been in PDP from 1998 till date, the court belongs to all of us, dont fear, believe in God’

Notable members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) present at the occassion included the Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi Central Zone Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, State PDP Organizing Secretary, Mr Friday Agbom, Hon (Mrs) Franca Okpo and Chief Odefa Obasi Odefa among others.

The battle for the soul of the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State has been a turbulent one as the Court of Appeal Abuja on 19th July 2022 ordered a re-trial of the matter by the Federal High Court abakaliki.

In compliance the Federal High Court included Senator Ogba as a party in the matter as directed by the Appeal Court and later reaffirmed its earlier judgement in upholding the earlier party governorship primary held on 28th/29th May 2022 and voided the rescheduled primary held on 4th and 5th June 2022.