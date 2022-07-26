Police Recruitment Based on Merit, Not Politics, Favouritism-IGP

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has again restated unequivocally that the recruitment process of the Nigeria Police Force is merit-based and not subject to the whims and caprices of any individual or groups of persons irrespective of their position or status in the society.

The IGP emphasizes that the recruitment process comprises a physical screening of all applicants who have expressed interest in serving with the NPF by filling the application form online, which is totally free; a Computer-Based Test (CBT), set and organized by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for all who met the legal requirements for the physical screening exercise as provided by the Police Act 2020; and a Medical Screening of all applicants who passed the CBT Examination to confirm their fitness to take up the policing duty. Those who have successfully passed these processes are collated, and an equal number of them, prioritizing the best amongst them, per Local Government Area (LGA), are selected to form part of the Police Constable Intake for a particular year, including the just concluded 2021 intake.

The process ensures that only those suited for the job are amongst the final individuals from whom the required 10,000 would be selected. It is therefore surprising and misinforming to read in the news from some quarters that the recruitment of Police Recruits, was influenced and facilitated by some individuals to suit their interest for whatever reasons best known to them.

The IGP further reiterates that the Police recruitment process is not for sale neither can it be influenced. He therefore urges the general public to disregard comments ascribing glory for the efforts of young men and women who burnt the midnight candle and exerted all effort to emerge successful in the police screening exercise to some individuals for their pecuniary reasons or gains.

The IGP according to a release by the Force Spokesman CSP Muyiwa Adejobi vows to continually intensify efforts in upholding the sanctity and standards of modern policing in the NPF.