Ebonyi Guber.:Apex Court affirmation of Dr Odii PDP Candidacy, greatest nightmare of APC…PDP Chieftain

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, has described the emergence of Dr Ifeanyi Odii as its governorship candidate the greatest nightmare of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

A member of the party Presidential/Governorship Media Committee Mr Osita Kalu, made the assertion in a Statement issued on Monday in Abakaliki the State capital.

Mr Kalu was reacting to a Statement credited to the Ebonyi State APC Chairman Chief Stanley Emegha, alluding that Mr Odii’s emergence signalled the extinction of PDP in the State.

The Statement noted that Chief Emegha position has exposed the party myopic understanding of rudimentary politics.

According to the Statement, “the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed Mr Odii as the Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate, is now the greatest nightmare of the ruling APC in the State”

It added, “Since the news broke, the leadership of APC in the state have been running from pillar to pole making statements principally aimed at consoling their very few salaried followers”

“APC is now crying over the internal affairs of the PDP, which shows the myopic understanding in the rudimental politics of the state”

The Statement argued that zoning doesn’t equate competence and a people oriented leadership.

“Zoning is about equity and when the equities are equal, the first in time prevails”

*All zones in Ebonyi State have had a short at the number one office, so only an illiterate will be shouting zoning, equity,” it reiterated.

“PDP remains the people’s party in Ebonyi State and has been voted massively by the people since the return of democracy in 1999”

It concluded that the affirmation of Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, as the PDP gubernatorial candidate for Ebonyi State, is a sign of hope .