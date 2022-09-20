Federal College of Education Isu Governing Council, pass vote of confidence on Provost for improved infrastructural development of the institution

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal College of Education Technical Isu, Ebonyi State Chief Simon Shango, has commended the Provost of the institution Professor Okey Reuben Okechukwu, for the giant strides in the areas of infrastructural development and security.

Chief Shango made the commendation in a Press Release issued to newsmen in abakaliki the state capital on Thursday.

The statement was sequel to the Provost Report presented during the Emergency meeting of the Council.

“The Council noted with complete satisfaction from the Provost Report presented by you at the First Emergency meeting held on the 10th September 2022”

“The Council also felt satisfied that inspite of financial constraints, the College under your watch as the Provost has made great strides in the area of infrastructural development/security”

According to the Statement,”It is also noted that you have made great sacrifice in the area of sourcing intervention Funds for various developmental areas of the College.

The Statement added, “we have no doubt that if you maintain this tempo, the College will not only grow, but will turn out to be one of the best in infrastructural development and academic standards in this country.

It would be recalled that the Federal College of Agriculture (Technical ) Isu, was one of the institutions established by the Federal Government in each of the geo-political zones of the country .