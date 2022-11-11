Ebonyi Guber…Agbaja Community endorsed/confers Chieftaincy title on APC Governorship Candidate Hon Nwifuru

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

As politcal activities gather momentum ahead of the 2023 general election, leaders of thought and stakeholders of Agbaja autonomous community in Izzi Local Government Area Ebonyi state, on Wednesday endorsed the governorship ambition of Hon Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a similar vein, the community honoured Hon Nwifuru with the conferment of a Chieftaincy title of “Chimerem Eze 1 of Agbaja ” and also the title of “Ugochinyere 1 on his wife Mrs Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru.

The event was held at Agbaja Central School Nwofe, Izzi Local Government Area during a Civic Reception in honour of Hon Francis Nwifuru, who is an indigen of the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon Francis Nwifuru (who doubles as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly), commended the traditional rulers and the community for the honour and recognition accorded to him.

*I call for unity in Izzi Land, let us find out where our misfortune lies, all candidates of APC will win their elections”

*I call on the people to vote massively for all APC Candidates contesting for various positions in 2023, “

“We will reject any Izzi man contesting positions in other political parties,

Earlier while confering the Chieftaincy title on Hon Nwifuru, the Traditional Ruler of Agbaja Community Eze Emmanuel Nwojiji, said Hon Nwifuru was honoured based on his quality leadership potentials inaddition to his numerous achievements to the people.

“Hon Francis Nwifuru is a hamane person, his philanthrophy has resulted in the empowerment of several persons not only in the community but across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State’

In a remark, the Chairman of the occasion and State Attorney General /Commissioner for Justice Cletus Ofoke, said that the event was organized to accord solidarity to the governorship ambition of Hon Nwifuru.

“Hon Francis Nwifuru remains the most qualified candidate contesting the governorship seat of Ebonyi State’

” It is the turn of the Northern Senatorial zone to produce the next Governor of the State in line with the principle of Charter of Equity”

“Hon Nwifuru is the only person in the zone that has the experience to occupy the number one position in the state considering the previous positions he occupied as Two Term Speaker of the State House of Assembly’

Welcoming participants to the event, the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area, Barrister Nwankpa Steve Emenike, said that the community has resolved to adopt Hon Nwifuru as the sole candidate for the governorship position.

” We will work assidously to ensure that he wins the gubernatorial seat of the State come 2023 general election”

Various cultural troopes/dance groups entertained guests at the ceremony.

Dignitaries that graced the occassion included the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Kingsley Ikoro, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, APC Candidates contesting House of Representative in Ebonyi State, Candidates of the party contesting various positions.

Others included the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area Barrister Nwankpa Steve Emenike, traditional rulers, numerous Support Groups , elderly, women, youth groups among others.