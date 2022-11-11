Book Launch by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , held in Lagos

L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services ) Professor Ayodele Atsenwa; outgoing 12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Chief host, Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu ; incoming 13th Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Local organising Chairman of the book Mr. Lekan Ajisafe.

L-r … Incoming 13th Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Pro-Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho; Oni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11), outgoing 12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his wife. Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe; (Akarigbo of Remo ) HRM Oba. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi . at the launching of the book.

L-r… Chairman Access Bank. Dr. Ajoritsdere Awosika; Senior Pastor of Trinity House,Pastor ituah Ighodalo; president, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Arc. (Sir) Dipo Ajayi; Professor Ayodele Ogunye; incoming 13th Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Pro-Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho; at the launching of the book.

L-r… Pro Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho; Oni of ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11) and (Akarigbo of Remo ) HRM Oba. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi .

L-r…Incoming 13th Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of Troyka. Mr. Biodun Shobanjo; president of, the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Arc. (Sir) Dipo Ajayi; Pro-Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho.

L-r... Outgoing 12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, incoming 13thVice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola and Senior Pastor of Trinity Huse, Pastor ituah Ighodalo.

L-r… Chairman of the event Chief Yemi Ogunbiyi; Oni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11), outgoing 12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

L-r… Mr. Olaseni Ogungbadero; wife of the Outgoing Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Oluwaseun Ogundipe; an Orthopedic specialist. Dr. Olakunle Onakoya.

L-r…Director, Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit, Professor Grace Otinwa; deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG, Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Director of Academic Planning, (UNILAG ) Professor Mopelola Olusakin; Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor ituah Ighodalo; during a Book Launch of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, titled the Captain Steering the Ship Above Murky waters, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 10/11/2022. PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline