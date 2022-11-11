Champion Newspapers Limited
Book Launch by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
From 2nd Left to right .... Outgoing  12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos,  (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Chief host ,Governor of Lagos State Mr  Babajide Sanwo-Olu ; incoming  13th Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola;  during a Book Launch of  Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , titled the Captain Steering the Ship Above Murky waters , held at Eko hotel in  Lagos on 10/11/2022... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services ) Professor Ayodele Atsenwa; outgoing 12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Chief host, Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu ; incoming 13th Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Local organising Chairman of the book Mr. Lekan Ajisafe.

L-r … Incoming  13th Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Pro-Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho; Oni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi  (Ojaja 11), outgoing  12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos,   (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe;  his wife. Mrs.   Oluwaseun  Ogundipe; (Akarigbo of Remo ) HRM Oba. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi . at the launching of the book.

L-r…  Chairman Access Bank. Dr. Ajoritsdere  Awosika; Senior   Pastor of Trinity House,Pastor ituah Ighodalo; president, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Arc. (Sir) Dipo Ajayi; Professor Ayodele Ogunye; incoming  13th Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Pro-Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho; at the launching of the book.

L-r… Pro Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho; Oni of ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja 11)  and  (Akarigbo of Remo )  HRM Oba. Babatunde Adewale Ajayi .

L-r…Incoming 13th Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola; Chairman of Troyka. Mr. Biodun Shobanjo; president of, the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Arc. (Sir) Dipo Ajayi; Pro-Chancellor UNILAG. Senator Lanre Tejuosho.

L-r... Outgoing  12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos,   (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo,   professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, incoming  13thVice-Chancellor  (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola and Senior   Pastor of Trinity Huse, Pastor ituah Ighodalo.

L-r… Chairman of the event Chief Yemi Ogunbiyi; Oni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi  (Ojaja 11), outgoing  12th Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

L-r…  Mr. Olaseni Ogungbadero; wife of the Outgoing Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG)  Oluwaseun  Ogundipe; an Orthopedic specialist. DrOlakunle Onakoya.

L-r…Director, Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit,  Professor Grace Otinwa; deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG, Prof  Lucian Obinna  Chukwu; vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo,  Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Director of Academic Planning, (UNILAG ) Professor Mopelola  Olusakin; Senior   Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor ituah Ighodalo;  during a Book Launch of  Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, titled  the Captain Steering the Ship Above Murky waters, held at Eko hotel in  Lagos on 10/11/2022. PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

