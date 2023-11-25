Ebonyi govt , residents hail Appeal Court judgement upholding gov. Nwifuru victory

CLEMENT NNACHI ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government has hailed the Appeal Court judgement, upholding Governor Francis Nwifuru victory in the March 18th gubernatorial polls.

The Three-man Panel of Justices of Appeal Court, headed by Justice Jummai Sankey, delivered a unanimous verdict dismissing the appeal brought forth by Mr Chukwuma Odii, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The court meticulously addressed all the Five issues raised by the PDP emphatically declaring them in favour of Francis Nwifuru.

The decision emphasized that the Appeal lacked merit, leading to its outright dismissal.

In the Press Release issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor titled “Appeal Court Judgement, Victory for Democracy, stated that it was a confirmation of the people’s goodwill.

According to the release, “the Ebonyi State Government today, Friday, November 24, 2023, received the cheering news of the victory of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos”

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the judgement is not only the totality of the reflection of the wishes of Ebonyi People but also a confirmation of their goodwill through the ballot box in the March 18th, 2023 gubernatorial election”

“Like we maintained after the Tribunal’s judgement in September, the Court of Appeal’s decision today, again, is a victory for all who repose their confidence in His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and what he can achieve for the State and humanity as Governor”

“This judgement has further strengthened the earlier pronouncement of the tribunal, given added impetus to the Nigerian judiciary as the bastion of democracy and the last hope of the common man”

“This judgement has further diminished the already drowning voices of opposition in the state thereby opening further doors for all Ebonyians to join the platform of equity and justice, which has so far paid off in addressing the people’s charter of needs”

The Press release added, “As Ebonyians celebrate this triumph, I enjoin them to sustain their prayers for His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, knowing that their best wishes for him are already gradually coming to practical fruition”

“We appreciate the Nigerian judiciary for their reassuring position in defence of truth and democracy”

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ebonyi State Mr Sinbad Ogbuatu, has described the verdict as victory of the State.

Ogbuatu described Governor Nwifuru as the People’s Choice and said that APC has come to stay in the State.

“We are not surprised with the Court judgement, going to court by some people is just a mere distraction to the people of Ebonyi and our dear Governor”

In an interview, some of the residents in the State said that the victory was commendable and called for more peaceful co-existence among political parties in the State.

