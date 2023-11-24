It is important that development reaches the grassroots – Kefas

EMMANUEL AWARI-Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Dr. Kefas Agbu has expressed his administration’s determination to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

The Governor stated this during the five days Orientation Retreats for the newly elected Chairmen and their Vice, Heads of Development Areas, Heads of Local government Administrations and Secretaries of the sixteen local governments, organised by Euclase Resources Limited in conjunction with Taraba State Government in Jalingo.

“This Administration is committed to good Governance from the State to the Local Government level.

He said that the purpose of the Retreat is aimed at equipping the newly elected Chairmen to work effectively in their areas.

“Your role as Local government Chairman is important to the development of the state.

“The process of development of this state is in your hands. This Retreat is a good platform for you to equip yourselves.

“There is a need to build your staff for them to work effectively.

He urged them to actively participate in the discussions during the retreat for fruitful achievement.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Babangida Hassan, appreciated Governor Kefas Agbu for approving the Retreat which is basically aimed at repositioning the local government system of the state.

“This is in line with Governor Kefas Agbu’s vision of moving the state forward by providing the needed dividends of democracy across the Sixteen local government areas of the state.

He felicitated the newly elected Chairmen on their victory at the polls.

“I admonish you to dedicate your victory to Almighty God and see your emergence as a call to service and dedication to duty.

“This retreat is timely and packaged to prepare Council Chairmen and other Top local government officials for governance at the grassroots level.

He urged them to take advantage of the Retreat and see it as a training ground to acquire knowledge for effective performance in the discharge of their official duties.

“Council Chairmen should not hesitate to ask questions where necessary for clarifications to keep them abreast of the rudiments of local government Administration – he said.

On his part, the Managing Director, of Ecclass Resources Limited, Mr. Henry Ayamasaowei drew participants to the Theme: Towards effective and Result Driven local government in Taraba State, said that Local governments are critical in Nigerian Democracy, adding that it is closer to the people.

According to him, the training is in line with the Five Points agenda of Governor Kefas Agbu to develop the state at the local government level to succeed.

“No Governor in the County has ever done this. Your Excellency, you have brought a leadership system to Taraba State.

He said that Governor Agbu Kefas is working based on the yearnings of Tarabans, adding that under the leadership of the Governor, a tree of development has come to stay in Taraba State.

In his Paper presentation, Mr. Adebayo Gabriel Afolayan, who spoke on the Topic: Elected Officials and Relationship, said that Conflict between the Chairmen and other elected or administrative staff have brought back local government Administration in the county.

He pointed out Interest as one of the problems causing conflict in most local governments of the Country.

“Don’t be greedy, if you are not greedy, what you have can go round. If there is love and compassion, it will be enough for all.

He pointed out that the arrogance displayed by elected officials has contributed to promoting conflicts.

“Some of them see it as their time to get rich – he said.

