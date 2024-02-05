Ebonyi govt moves to close illegal, substandard schools  

The Ebonyi Government has decried the proliferation of illegal schools in the state with a warning to those behind the development to desist.

Mr Peter Nwogbaga, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi on Secondary Education, made this known in a statement in Ebonyi on Sunday.

Nwogbaga was quoted to have said this while inspecting some schools on Saturday in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

He said the situation had become worrisome in the state, while blaming “churches for supporting rising cases of illegal schools and individuals and groups to desist from the act.”

“Even the church are not helping the matter as they have turned every available space in the church premises into classrooms.

“I therefore call on the propriators of the unapproved private schools to identify with the Ministry of Education officials to guide them on how to establish standard schools and get approvals,” Nwogbaga said.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary education, Mrs Ifoma Agwu, said it was totally wrong to keep children under the tree and unapproved environments for school activities.

Agwu warned against unapproved school operation, adding that the state government would not allow illegal schools to continue to operate in such condition anywhere in the state.

Mr Tony Ngwuta, Director of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, said the purpose of the inspection was aimed at sanitising the private school system.

Meanwhile, some of the schools sealed including Shalom Nursery and Primary School, Cathedral Methodist Nursery and Primary School, Holy Family Nursery and Primary School, Christian Child Nursery and Primary School, among others.

However, the propriators of the affected schools insisted that their headquarters had secured approvals from the government to run schools in their church premises.