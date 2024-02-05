22m houses needed to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria- Expert

Mr Righteous Christopher, a real estate consultant, says Nigeria must erect about 22 million more houses to bridge its housing deficit.

Christopher, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, decried the housing gap which he described as huge.

“Currently, compared to Indonesia and other countries that were way behind us, we have a deficit of 22milliion houses.”

Christopher, who is also the Chairman of Twelve City Real Estate Developer Ltd, said there was need for the government to support the private sector in achieving the much needed results.

“Government should allow private developers build more houses; they should give them the opportunity to spread by approving more layouts so that they can open up more opportunities for people to become home owners.

“Especially in FCT, I believe FCT has greater chances of covering up for this deficit; more civil servants who wish to become property and home owners can easily have this opportunity if the Government will approve new layouts.

“For me, I have personal love for the person of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his knack for results; the energy with which he came into Abuja; his presence is like an atmosphere compelling people to do the right thing.

“He first caught my attention when he became Minister of State for Education; his charisma, his leadership style, everything about him commands respect for me.

“Looking at the rehabilitation done on Abuja roads within this short period has said a lot about his plans for Abuja.

“Leadership demands that you are goal -oriented person and Wike is that man for me because he just will not accept any kind of results; there are standards for him.’’

Christopher also described President Bola Tinubu as an admirable person who believed that a crowd was not needed to achieve results.

According to him, there is a level of security needed to return Abuja to number one real estate hub and boost the real estate business in Abuja.

“I am confident that Tinubu and Wike are working tirelessly to end kidnapping and bring Abuja back to those days where people can open their doors and go to work and return with no fears whatsoever.

"As a person, I have had most of my issues around accommodations since I left my parents; but today, I am five years in the business of helping others solve issues around housing and am going all out for it,''