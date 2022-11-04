Ebonyi Chief Judge decried nations inability to imbibe  genuine  democratic tenets/ideology

..as experts canvass for establishment of State Appeal Courts

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi State Justice Elvis Ngene, has reiterated that the nations quest for the attainment of a truly democratic society will be a mirage, unless the country enthrone in its polity a truly independent, virile and fearless judiciary.

In a related development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Arthur Obi Okafor, has advocated for Constitutional Amendment for the establishment of State Appeal Courts in all the 36 States of the country, inorder to reduce the work load.

Justice Ngene made the assertion at the weekend in abakaliki, while speaking at a Special Court session marking the commencement of 2022/2023 legal Year of the Ebonyi State judiciary.

Justice Ngene reiterated that a dependent and incapacitated judiciary will bred poor, unrealistic, and unpopular election outcomes and undemocratic society.

“We therefore have no choice than to brace up to an improved , dependable and transparent judicial system “

He emphasized that the achievements of this dream judiciary in both state and federal level can only be the collective pursuit of all stakeholders in the justice delivery system.

“It is my convinction that the attainment of a viable and egalitarian society where justice, fair-play and the prevalence of a rule of law strive is both the bedrock of democracy”

Speaking against the menace of corruption ravaging the country, Justice Ngele urged government at all levels to intensify efforts in curbing the menace of corruption in all its ramifications.

“We must be determined and resolute about stamping out the monster of corruption ravaging the country”

On the 2023 general election, Justice Ngene called on all to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a free, fair and credible polls.

“As we approach the general elections, we must be determined to support the umpire, to get it right this time”

‘The judiciary is the key player in the determination of outcome of elections at Federal and State levels”

Earlier in a remark, Governor David Umahi commended members of the State judiciary for exhibiting high integrity in the discharge of their duties.

“The welfare of judiciary office workers will continue to be a top priority in my administration”

The State Chief Executive i

restated that he refrained from exercising prereogative of mercy to inmates because those pardoned often commit more crimes in future.

He assured that his administration was desirous in employing more Legal officers to assist in the dispensation of criminal justice system.

In attendance at the event included the State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Hon Francis Nwifuru, members of the State Executive Council, Justices of the Court of Appeal, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) among others.