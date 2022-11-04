Oando Donates Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Niger Delta

The NAOC Joint Venture (JV) made up of Oando PLC, Agip and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd (NPDC), delivered food and essential commodities to 260 communities affected by flood in Rivers Bayelsa, Delta and Imo states.

As a way of assisting the victims, Oando and its JV partners delivered food and essential goods such as beds and non-perishable food items, including bags of 50kg rice, bags of 100kg garri, cartons of tomatoes, vegetable oil, beverage drinks, milk and noodles as well as mattresses, blankets and mosquito nets.

The donation is grounded in Oando’s belief that it must continue leaving positive and measurable imprints in the environments in which it operates. In dire situations like this, and with a burdened government, the private sector must rise to the occasion to support the government in providing relief to victims.

Speaking on the donation to flood victims, the JV expressed its empathy with the host communities, saying the gesture was to reinforce the existing collaborative relationship that had existed with the communities.

The communities of the area, represented by the traditional ruler and Prime Minister of Ogbaland, Louis Iyasira, expressed appreciation to the JV for the timely support.

This is not Oando’s first rodeo regarding supporting victims of disasters like flooding. In 2020, the company provided clothing for over 2000 gdisplaced families in host communities as well as food and non-perishable items.

This year, following the Oyo state church massacre, Oando employees partnered with the Red Cross to facilitate blood donation from its employees to bridge the blood supply gap for victims.