Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ebonyi Assembly elect Hon. Moses Odunwa Speaker, while Hon Chinedu Onah emerges Deputy Speaker

2023 ElectionsLatest News
By Champion
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has elected the Member representing Ikwo South Constituency Hon Moses Ije Odunwa as Speaker of the 7th Assembly.

Also elected during the inaugural session of the 24-member House on Tuesday was the Deputy Speaker Hon Chinedu Onah, representing Ohaukwu South Constituency.

Other Principal Officers of the House elected included Hon Kingsley Ogbonna Ịkọrọ of Afikpo North West Constituency (Majority Leader), while Hon Arinze Lucas representing Ishielu South (Deputy Chief Whip), and Hon Nkemka Onuma as the Chief Whip of the Assembly.

This election of the Principal Officers followed the Proclamation of the House by Governor Francis Nwifuru at the Assembly Complex Nkaliki.

Governor Nwifuru during the Proclamation, said that it was in line with Section 105 Sub-Section 3 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

The Nomination of Hon Moses Odinwa as Speaker was moved by Hon Nkemka Okoro Onuma representing Afikpo South West Constituency.

Earlier in an acceptance Speech, the New Speaker Hon Moses Odunwa, commended the Lawmakers for electing him as the Number One Law Officer in the State.

Hon Odunwa pledged that the Lawmakers would work in synergy with the Executive stating that it would go a long way in enhancing the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

The event marked the inaugural session of the 7th House of Assembly

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has the highest number of elected Lawmakers.

The Ebonyi State House is made up of 24 Lawmakers comprising 23 male and One female.

Continue Reading
Champion 402 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

How turn-by-turn mentality hinders legislative progress-…

Governor Mutfwang Harps Sule, and Fom’s emergence as…

Gov Nwifuru forwards 35 Commissioner Nominees to Ebonyi…

NASS: AbdulRazaq congratulates Akpabio, Abass, others

1 of 1,643