Again, Abduljareem Lawan emerges as Borno speaker for 4th Consecutive time

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan The immediate past Borno state House of Assembly has emerged as Speaker of the tenth Assembly for the 4th consecutive time, in a unanimous decision.

The Speaker, Hon. Lawan who is the immediate past speaker of the 9th Assembly and had been presiding over for about 12 tears as speaker of the House since his emergence in the sixth Assembly.

Nominating the speaker, and member-elect representing Marte, Gambomi Marte moved for the motion for the adoption of Abdulkarim Lawan as a speaker and was seconded by the member-elect representing Jere Abba Kyari Kolo.

The House also unanimously elected the immediate past Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Musa from Askira/Uba state constituency as the Deputy Speaker.

Both members accepted the nomination and expressed readiness to serve.

Earlier before the inauguration, Clerk of the Assembly Mr. Jidayi Mamza announced that the House has received a proclamation from the state Governor Babagana Zulum to hold its first session on the thirteenth of June, 2023.

The Clerk of the House said, ” The House has received the message of a proclamation from His Excellency Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum requesting it to hold its first session on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 based on powers conferred on him in section 105 subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended “.

In his acceptance speech shortly after taking the oath of office and that of allegiance, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan, commended the members for re-electing him, saying that the House is united.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to tighten their belts and work closely with the executive arm to transform the state in areas of education, food security, and security among others.

The Speaker promised to operate an open-door policy to move the Assembly to another level.

The Speaker also announced the names of principal officers of the tenth Assembly which include House Leader Dige Mohammed from Kala Balge state constituency, Chief Whip Baba Ali Modu from Mafa, Deputy Leader, Malami Wakil Korede from Damboa and Audu Mustapha from Magumeri.