Easter: Akpabio, Kalu,  Fubara ,Diri, Zulum, others felicitate Christians

As the world celebrates Easter, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has urged Christians to imbibe Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love and sacrifice during and even after the celebration of His death and resurrection.

Akpabio, who stated this in his Easter message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated all Christians at home and in the diaspora for successfully completing the 40 days Lent and witnessing yet, another Easter celebration.

He said “Just as Jesus Christ in His humility and love offered Himself for the redemption of mankind, I admonish us all to emulate Him and make sacrifices for one another.

“Jesus Christ is an embodiment of love and as His followers, we are expected to radiate love in every aspect of our life, especially in this season of Easter.

“Let us, therefore, show love to one another, our neighbours, our leaders and our dear country. If we do not show love to our leaders and country, no one will do that for us”, he admonished.

He advised, “as we celebrate, let us not forget to pray too. Let’s continue to pray for the betterment of our nation and our leaders and God listening to us, Nigeria will be great again”

Meanwhile, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh, has urged Nigerian leaders to govern with wisdom and fairness.

This was contained in his Easter message on Saturday, where he also urged Christians to embody the virtues of love and the lessons of Easter.

He described the Easter season as “a timeless reminder of hope, renewal and redemption” while urging citizens to strive for peace and justice.

The statement read, “In the midst of our daily challenges and triumphs, Easter stands as a timeless reminder of hope, renewal, and redemption. It is a season that calls us to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity and the triumph of light over darkness.

“The lessons of Easter hold particular relevance for Nigerian society today. In a time marked by uncertainty, we are called to embody the virtues of love for one another. Just as Christ’s resurrection brought new life and hope to the world, so too can we, as a nation, rise above our differences and difficulties and work towards a brighter future.

“Let us remember that Easter is not merely a time for celebration but a call to action. As leaders, we are charged with the responsibility to bring newness into the system by leading with integrity, compassion, and humility. As citizens, we are called to stand united in the face of adversity, extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours, and strive for peace and justice in our communities.

“I urge all leaders, at every level, to heed the lessons of Easter and to govern with wisdom, fairness, and a genuine commitment to the common good. I call upon all citizens to embody the spirit of Easter in their daily lives and to practice sacrificial love towards one another.”

Also, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ and walk in His examples by promoting peace, unity and living in love.

Governor Fubara gave the charge in his Easter message released in Port Harcourt on Saturday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

The Governor felicitated with the people of the Rivers State and Christians all over the world, as they celebrate the Easter, which he stressed, commemorates the persecution, death and resurrection of the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.

He noted that the Easter celebration signals an assurance of a new beginning, not only in the life of an individual Christian but for the entire State, adding that his Administration will continue to chart the course of providing the required leadership.

The statement reads in part, “At the heart of Easter is the triumph of light over darkness. It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty God can turn an unpleasant situation around for the good of His people.

“I do recognise that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future. So, I urge all Rivers people to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our leadership for better seasons ahead.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that all the measures taken so far by his Administration were in the best interest of the State and for the general good of the people.

“As a Government, our conscience is clear. We mean well for Rivers people. We came prepared for seamless, people-oriented service to the State. And we intend no harm whatsoever to anybody in the course of providing good governance.

“Let me thank you for your support and cooperation, even as we continue to work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure for every resident and visitor.

“So, as you celebrate Easter, remember the reason for the season. Also remember to continue to put our Government in your prayers at this time and always, so that collectively, we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves in efforts to deliver on our mandate,” he added.

He said that in collaboration with appropriate security agencies, the Government has provided adequate security to protect residents, and wished the Christian community a joyous and peaceful Easter celebrations.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has charged Nigerians especially the Christian faithful to

emulate and adopt the virtues of Jesus Christ as they join others the world over to celebrate Easter.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said the teachings of Christ embodied love, sympathy, kindness, giving, forgiveness and a lot more virtues.

He urged Nigerians to spread love among themselves, stressing that such is the very essence of the commemoration of Easter which Christ demonstrated through his death and resurrection.

The Deputy Speaker also called on Nigerians not to give up on their country but keep praying for progress, unity and development, emphasizing that the resurrection of Christ signifies hope, peace and freedom.

Kalu also asked the people to put their confidence in the Renewed Hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led All Prograaives Congress (APC) government, assuring that it will not disappoint them.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State also emphasized that the House of Representatives and indeed, the National Assembly will continue to enact appropriate legislations that will positively transform the country and elevate the people’s standard of living.

He said: “The lesson in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ that Easter signifies, is that of hope for everyone.

“As we celebrate this significant season of Easter, I urge all to rekindle their hope in God.

“I also also call on the compatriots to trust in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led APC govern­ment which has made a commitment to renew the hope of the people.

“I urge Christians and Nigerians as a whole to show compassion, ensure unity and peaceful co-existence as well as continuous prayers for the peace, progress, unity and the development of the nation.

“Through necessary legislative interventions, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly at large will continue to support the federal government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. Happy Easter to everyone”.

However, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has felicitated with people of the state, Nigerians and particularly Christians on the Easter celebrations, imploring them to renew hope in the advancement of the state and the country at large.

Speaking during the Easter Cantata service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri expressed the optimism that Nigeria will emerge stronger from the current economic and security challenges.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Saturday, quoted him as saying the situation of Nigeria was redeemable and that the signs were beginning to manifest.

Drawing from the example of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for mankind, Governor Diri urged citizens to also sacrifice in order for Bayelsa and Nigeria to move forward.

He recalled the efforts and sacrifices of the founding fathers of Bayelsa and called for all hands to be on deck to make the state greater.

He advised the current crop of leaders in the state to bequeath worthy legacies for the younger generation.

The Bayelsa helmsman equally stressed the need for Christians not to be hearers of the word only but to let the teachings of Christ reflect in their lives, insisting that it was the only way the country can make progress.

He said: “My message for this Easter season is that of hope and renewal. From the beginning of our first tenure, we have preached love.

“It was the sacrifice of Jesus over 2000 years ago that has kept us alive and there is none like Him. At times like this, we need to reflect on who we are. Are we just church goers and how do the teachings of Christ reflect on our lives?.

“Some persons might say the governor is weak. But, for me, the best way to use power is not to use it. Jesus had the power to free himself but He did not use it. Rather, he sacrificed his life on our behalf. So, what are we sacrificing for our children and our state? What legacy are we leaving?

“This is a state we fought for and celebrated when it was created. Leaders sacrificed to give us a state. What are we sacrificing?

“My dear people of Bayelsa, there is hope. Let us leave hatred and learn to forgive otherwise our Heavenly Father would not forgive us our sins. Bayelsa is blessed.”

In his sermon, Bishop Michael Amamieye emphasised the importance of prayer as exemplified by Jesus and urged Christians to make it a way of life.

He said Jesus did not use the power available to him for himself because he wanted to save mankind, stressing that in imitating Christ, Christians must be willing to make sacrifices for peace and progress.

Governor, Babagana Zulum of Bormo state has felicitated with the Christian community in Borno State and other parts of the country, as well as world over as the TV observed 2024 Easter celebration.

Governor Babagana Zulum in a statement signed by his New Media aide, Hon. Abdurrahaman Bundi urged all Christian citizens and residents of the state to commit the Easter period to prayers for the development and prosperity of Borno and Nigeria as a whole.

“Let me, on this auspicious occasion, felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno and throughout the country. I urge us all in this solemn period to commit to prayers for the development and prosperity of our dear country and to our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for God’s guidance and wisdom to steer the affairs of Nigeria for greatness”, Zulum said

The state further said ” fellow citizens of Borno, as your Governor, I understand the burden this office places on me. In the last five years, we have achieved remarkable success in our efforts to restore peace in our state. We invested hugely in education, healthcare, agriculture, and provision of potable water, among many other sectors.”

“I have personally supervised the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable communities who have faced unimaginable terror from the insurgents; this effort is to give our people hope and prevent the possibility of anyone been lured to join the insurgency”, the statement added.

Zulum further said “as the economic hardships deepened, we also scaled up our palliative distribution to other communities who were not directly affected by the insurgency. In this exercises, the interventions were extended to over 200,000 people.”

“While we understand the difficulties faced by the people, we recently shifted our focus to the revival of agriculture as a sustainable means of attaining food security and sufficiency..To achieve this, in the last couple of days, I have met the President, and he gave his assurance of improving security in the Lake Chad, to give access for the re-activation of the South Chad irrigation scheme, which when fully revived, can provide food for the entire country, the statement quoted Zulum

Governor Zulum , reassured of his commitment to the welfare of the citizens and to provide the needed leadership where development thrives, stressing that he .will employ a multifaceted approach in providing solutions to the problems iof the state, in the areas of security, economy, youth unemployment and other critical areas.

As Nigerians celebrate Easter, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Odetoyinbo has encouraged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of hope despite the present hardship in the country and learn from the manifestation of God’s power.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo admonished Nigerians to learn from the manifestation of God’s power and the spirit of sacrificial love by burying their personal desires and ambitions and be generous in spending their lives for their fellow brothers and sisters.

He further laid emphasis on the significance of Easter stating that Easter brings the message of sacrifice and Christ who for the love of humanity gave up His life for our redemption

“Let the message of Christ reach all men and women of goodwill that just as Christ laid down his life for our redemption so are we called to spend our lives in service to one another.”

Addressing the present economic situation of the country, Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo stated, “With respect to the present hardship in our country, we must be sincere in asking ourselves how we have individually and collectively contributed to the present menace. No one is ready to make sacrifice for the other any longer as everyone seeks to enlarge his or her coast and build a private empire.”

He further urged Nigerians to emulate the attitude of Jesus Christ by helping the poor and less less privileged and showing them love and charity. He said, “It is no news that the present economic hardship is biting hard on many Nigerians. This is the time to open our hearts to another in love and charity as the season of Lent reminded us. We cannot be crying for basic needs in a country blessed by God with the best of human and natural resources you can find around the world.”

Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo called on the Nigerian government to address the elements of insecurity such as hunger, poverty and marginalization, tribalism and bigotry.

He made it clear that although the effort of the present administration in fixing Nigeria once and for all were appreciated, it would be even better that “their economic policies should have a human face.”

In his submission, “The impact of fuel subsidy removal, apparent devaluation of Naira resulting in an unprecedented inflation in the prices of goods and services demand a careful look. Let us not lose the love and care for one another in the bit to save our nation; there is hunger and starvation in the land.”

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the areas of their lives that require change such as structurally adjusting their lifestyles and attitude to reflect love and consciousness for their neighbours.

He also advised Nigerians to be disciplined in thier taste and preferences based on the present economic reality.

Most Rev. Dr. Odetoyinbo further appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the present administration and work with them to improve the situation of the country.

“We must collaborate with government to support local production of good and services that will take our economy from consumption to production and economic prosperity for our country. Let us be patient with the present administration and give them a chance to do their best for the interest of our country as we demand sincerity of purpose from the government as well.”

“Let us be patient with one another as citizens and government. The outcry of the people is legitimate and Government should provide succour rather than try to suppress their voices. We must support the effort of government and tune down the embers of tribalism and bigotry. Our quest for common good is what can fix our country”

The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) sends felicitations to the Christian faithfuls on the celebration of Easter.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Dr Peter Afaunanya on Saturday in Abuja, Nigeria.

The security agency also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to draw lessons from the forbearance and humility of Jesus Christ and apply the same in their daily affairs.

The Service reminded them to use the event which illustrates sacrifice and forgiveness to refocus their love for one another, the nation and humanity at large. On this note, citizens are encouraged to adopt self-control, discipline and compassion in their dealings and conducts. The Service enjoined them to eschew bitterness, disloyalty, fake news, hate speech and violence.

Similarly, celebrants were advised to refrain from such behaviors as illicit drugs, excessive alcoholism as well as reject all forms of bigotry and other social vices during the ceremony. They are, therefore, implored to renew their commitment to the peace, unity of Nigeria and work towards her inclusiveness.

Consequent upon these, everyone is urged to be vigilant and report attempts to breach security to relevant law enforcement agencies.

The DSS website www.dss.gov.ng; email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and telephone lines +234915 339 1309; +234 908 837 3514 remain relevant for public guidance