US Governor, Deputy Laud Nigerian Rotary Scholar, Ayinla

The Governor of the State of Missouri, United States of America, Mike Parson, has commended a Nigerian, Mr. Muritala Ayinla of the University of Central Missouri for winning the prestigious Duane R. Sterling Rotary International Scholar, saying that the United States creates an enabling environment for growth and actualization of dreams.

Speaking at a meeting with the Rotary scholar held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri, Governor Mike Parson welcomed Ayinla to the seat of the Missouri General Assembly and the executive branch of government of the state of Missouri and congratulated Ayinla for being a good ambassador of the University of Central Missouri and Nigeria.

“You are welcome to the United States and the Missouri Capitol. Congratulations on being a Rotary scholar! The US serves as a land of hope for many. I will like you to meet Vivek Malek, the State Treasurer. Vivek came into the United States with just $300, he is today the state’s chief financial officer. So, you will be great in the United States,” Parson said.

Governor Pearson, who also described the Executive Director for Governmental Relations at the University of Central Missouri, David Pearce, as a great man and an outstanding former lawmaker in the state, said the state would always appreciate his contributions in the legislative arm of government .

While hosting Ayinla in his office, the Missouri State Lieutenant Governor, Mike Kehoe, congratulated Ayinla for winning the prestigious Duane Sterling Scholarship, saying that it gladdens his heart to see organizations making positive impacts on the lives of the people. “You have given me hope, too; we are glad to have you in Capitol. I will give you a challenge coin as a symbol of support and encouragement. Go and become a great guy. It was a pleasure to have you at the Capitol; I am delighted to have you in my office,” Kehoe said.

On his part, Ayinla expressed his gratitude to the state governor, members of the executive and legislative branches in Missouri, saying that their role in fostering an enabling environment for international students to flourish and putsue their aspirations is enhancing good impression of the United States. He highlighted the positives impacts of the initiative which not only facilitates student growth but also enhances the United States’ reputation globally.

Mr. Muritala Ayinla, a former Nigerian journalist who is pursuing a post-graduate degree in technology management at the University of Central Missouri, emerged as the recipient of the much-coveted Duane Sterling Rotary Scholarship for the 2023–2024 academic session. The scholarship, which is sponsored by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International in conjunction with the University of Central Missouri Foundation, is designed to increase the number of trained professionals who, through education, will be prepared to devise, plan, and implement strategies and solutions to identified issues in developing and emerging countries.