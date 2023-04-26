Dufil Prima Unveils More Indomie Cafés in Nigeria.

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria’s leading noodles brand, Indomie Instant Noodles, over the weekend, announced the expansion of its Indomie Cafés across Nigeria. Dufil Prima Foods Limited is offering millions of noodles consumers the opportunity to experience unique and customized dining for families and loved ones who wish to eat out of the home.

Indomie Café became the first Noodles Bar in Nigeria when it started operations in October 2018—this expansion will position Indomie Café as a major chain of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in Nigeria.

Keying into the demands of noodles lovers who have been requesting Indomie Instant Noodles at other QSRs, Dufil Prima Foods Limited consolidated on the goodwill to expand the services of the Indomie Café across the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Tope Ashiwaju, said, “Indomie Cafe is dedicated to customizing Indomie noodles according to individual taste preferences with a wide variety of condiments, sauces, and spiciness levels to choose from, our customers can create their customised perfect bowl of Indomie.”

According to Vikram Parige who is Head Of Business “Indomie Café have been serving delicious food since October 2018, starting from its Surulere branch. With three business models – KIOSK, Cloud Kitchen, and Restaurants – located all over Lagos, we aim to become Nigeria’s preferred “Go-To” eatery for out-of-home “Indomie” consumption. Our expansion plan is to open more restaurants Pan Nigeria with great local and international cuisine.

Customers will get varieties of options including home delivery, dine-in, and takeaway services. The company is partnering with local aggregators such as Glovo, Jumia Foods, and Chowdeck to ensure that customers enjoy their meals wherever they are.

One of the newest branches is located at the Domestic Airport MMA2 Lagos. At Indomie Cafe, customers have the opportunity to create their perfect bowl of Indomie noodles by selecting from a wide variety of condiments, sauces, and spiciness levels, catering to both local and continental taste palettes. From appetizers to heavenly mains, all made from Indomie noodles, our customers can indulge in the ultimate Indomie experience.

The Indomie Café team has put in extensive efforts to ensure the highest quality of ingredients and service, making sure that each customer receives an exceptional dining experience. The restaurant is also welcoming and cosy, perfect for casual dining and socializing.

In addition to providing excellent food and services, Indomie Café also values the growth and development of young Nigerian talents. The business provides opportunities for its employees to grow within the company, and take on leadership roles within the organization.