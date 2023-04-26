2023 OTC: African energy experts, others to delibrate on regional opportunities 

UGO AMADI

African oil and gas executives and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operators will discuss opportunities for investment in the industry at the forthcoming 2023 Offshore Technology Conference(OTC) in Houston, Texas, U.S.

Mrs Jumoke Oyedun, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), New House international Ltd., said this in a statement on Wednesday that the New House International Ltd., an indigenous events management company, would lead the delegation to the 2023 OTC in U.S.

Oyedun said that the annual event, one of the largest gatherings of oil and gas industry operators worldwide, would attract foreign investment and lead to partnership that would boost the regional oil and gas industry.

“The New House International Limited is an indigenous Events Management Company (EMC) registered also in the United States of America with a vision of supporting and promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from the African region to the global market.

“The company coordinates the exhibition, participation, and logistics of these SMEs in international conferences and exhibitions.

“OTC 2023 presents another unique opportunity for interested companies to showcase themselves,” she said.

According to her, the conference will afford participants the opportunity to meet with the best and latest technological development in the oil and gas industry worldwide.

She said that the conference would also afford the delegate to tap into the opportunities available in the global energy industry.

“The African delegation comprising of chief executives of oil service companies and government officials from the following confirmed countries and national corporations: Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Tanzania, Uganda, Gambia, Namibia, Mozambique etc.

“They will during the conference, make several presentations aimed at highlighting the opportunities for investment in their respective oil and gas industry and will explore opportunities to attract foreign investment and partnership to boost regional oil and gas industry.

Oyedun said: “The CEOs of various oil companies will discuss and secure business transactions with relevant participating companies.

Major activity slated during OTC is Africa energy forum with the theme: “Building Resilience in Africa’s Energy Sector in the Era of Energy Transition”.

Major activities slated during OTC are as follows:

Africa Energy Forum: Tuesday May 2nd, 2023, at the NGR Centre Room 302. Time: 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Theme: Building Resilience in Africa’s Energy Sector in the Era of Energy Transition

Moderator: Dr. Kwame Boakeye-Agyei Advisor, Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, Republic of Ghana

Confirmed speakers. •Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, Ghana, •Ambassador Gabriel Taminu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria, •Hon Cheikh Niane, General Secretary & Vice Minister of Petroleum & Energy, Senegal,

Panelists: •Engr. Gbite Falade, Managing Director/CEO NDEP, Federal Republic of Nigeria •Mr Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President & Head of Ghana Business Unit, Kosmos Energy, •Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr Esq, CEO Petroleum Commission Ghana, •Ms Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration & Production, The Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, Gambia, •Ms Niasse Aissatou Cissoko, CEO Senegal Oil & Gas Academy, Senegal, •Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, Associate of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers, United Republic of Tanzania, •Mr Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah CEO, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Republic of Ghana.

The following companies had also confirmed their participation and exhibition through New House International Limited.

Lee Engineering and Construction Company Ltd

Well Energy Services Ltd

Tasaniola Nigeria Limited

ACME Multitech Services

Omnienergy Limited

Argo Green Limited

Ardova Limited

Faithworth Energy Limited

Goddie Chemicals Int’l limited.

Ursyfin Limited

Well Energy Limited

Ilaji Resorts & Sports

Timproxy Limited

“We still have limited opportunities and exhibition spaces for those who would like to participate.

“Our partner organizations include USA-Ghatex International LLC, American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, Acme Multitech Services Ltd, Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce, Oyedun added.