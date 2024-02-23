DSS enjoins Organised Labour to shun protest in the interest of Peace

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that its attention has been drawn to plans by sections of organised labour to stage protests between the 27th and 28th of February, 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Dr Peter Afunanya on Wednesday in Abuja.

The release said that the Service recognizes such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conduct that could heighten tensions. This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without a doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.

It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given the benefit of the doubt. So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties. They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand.

In this vein, citizens are encouraged to recognise that what remains unsolved in peace time, would not be attained in war-time. The timeless piece of the esteemed Poet, JP Clark, “The Casualties” is a resonating reminder to us of the possible dangers of escalated conflicts. In times of trouble, everyone will be a casualty.

Also, ongoing wars on the global scene are a stark reminder of their catastrophic repercussions on the affected countries’ domestic environments thus, the critical need to protect and maintain our internal stability and unity. Those exploiting the fault lines in the country need to rethink as resorting to negativities will endanger our peaceful coexistence with dire consequences.

Similarly, parents and guardians are implored to exert authority in guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardising public safety and harmony.

Additionally, all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times.

Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian. Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation.

The DSS stands opposed to violence as a means of settling our present-day challenges, be they economic, political, or otherwise. Accordingly, the Service will work with sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng