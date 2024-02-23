2023 Sun award held in Lagos

L-r… Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah; received the Industrialist of the Year award from Businessman, author, humanist, philanthropist and patriot, Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu.

L-r … Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, received SUN, Newspapers, Political ICON of the Year award from Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,/ Chairman, Masters Energy Group Dr Uche Ogah.

Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Kalu; (6th Left) poses with the awardees.

L-r … Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere his wife Co-Chairman Director Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; received SUN investor of the year award from MD/Editor–Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayo Aminu.

L-r …First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; First Lady of Kwara, Ambassador Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

L-r… Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited / Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; wife of Oni of Ife, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and Editor-in-chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Hon Ofor Chukwuegbo, presenting the life lifetime achievement award to the representative of Dr Uma Ukpai, Sam Loco Smith.

L-r… Editor-in-chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with Head, Media and External Relations, United Bank Plc, Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir.

L-r …Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Olu Komolafe; Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,/ Chairman, Masters Energy Group Dr Uche Ogah and Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r… Enugu State Governor Mr Peter Mbah; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manassah Daniel Jatau.

Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited / Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor-in-chief/ Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, (both middle) Pose with friends.

L-r… Humanitarian Service Icon award to Lady Adaora Umeoji represented by Lady Adaobi Nwapa received an award from formal, First Lady of Imo State at Imo State Nneoma Rochas Okorocha.

L-r… Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi; presenting Public Service award to Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Olu Komolafe.

Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma Onwumere his wife Co- Co-Chairman Director Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (both Middle) with her award and others pose for pictures, during the Sun award held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on.17/2.2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng