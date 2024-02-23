Champion Newspapers Limited
2023 Sun award held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; MD/Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Publishing Limited; Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,   Dr. Uche Ogah; Secretary to the Government of the Federation,  Dr. George Akume; Presenting  Governor of the year award to  Enugu State Governor Mr. Peter Mbah, during  The Sun award held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 17/2/2024. .. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,  Dr Uche Ogah; received the Industrialist of the Year award from   Businessman, author, humanist, philanthropist and patriot, Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu.

L-r … Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, received  SUN, Newspapers, Political  ICON of the Year award from Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,/ Chairman, Masters Energy Group  Dr Uche Ogah.

Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria, Neya Kalu; (6th Left) poses with the awardees.

L-r …  Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine Ozioma   Onwumere his wife Co-Chairman   Director  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere; received SUN  investor of the year award from MD/Editor–Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayo Aminu.

L-r …First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; First Lady of Kwara, Ambassador Professor Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

L-r… Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited / Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie;  wife of Oni of Ife, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and  Editor-in-chief/ Managing Director  Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r…  Hon Ofor Chukwuegbo, presenting the life lifetime achievement award to the representative of Dr Uma Ukpai, Sam Loco Smith.

L-r… Editor-in-chief/ Managing Director  Champion Newspapers Limited   Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, with  Head, Media and External Relations, United Bank Plc, Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir.

L-r …Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Olu Komolafe; Chairman/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Former, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development,/ Chairman, Masters Energy Group  Dr Uche Ogah and Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r… Enugu State Governor Mr Peter Mbah; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and  Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manassah Daniel Jatau.

Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited / Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor-in-chief/ Managing Director  Champion Newspapers Limited   Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, (both middle) Pose with friends.

L-r… Humanitarian Service Icon award to Lady  Adaora Umeoji represented by Lady    Adaobi  Nwapa received an award from formal, First Lady of Imo State at Imo State Nneoma Rochas Okorocha.

L-r… Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi; presenting Public Service award to Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Olu Komolafe.

Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group, Dr. Augustine  Ozioma Onwumere his wife Co- Co-Chairman   Director  Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere (both Middle)  with her award and others pose for pictures, during the Sun award held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on.17/2.2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

