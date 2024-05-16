Osun NDLEA arrests 3, confiscates 12.4gms of cocaine, 81.5kg of cannabis, other illicit drugs

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Wednesday disclosed that it has confiscated 12.4gms of cocaine, 81.5kg of cannabis and other illicit drugs.

NDLEA state commander, Nnadi Chidi, who made the disclosure to our Correspondent in Osogbo, added that three persons were arrested in connection with the various drug crimes.

Chidi further revealed that the operatives of the agency arrested one Suleiman Usman, 51-year-old, who was an ex-convict in Okini, adding that he currently has another case before the Federal High Court, Osogbo before his arrest.

In his words, “On 1st May 2024, a team of Operatives carried out a raid operation in Okinni where one Suleiman Usman 51 years was arrested with 28.5kg of cannabis sativa, 4.4gms of cocaine, 20 tabs of rophynol weighing 6.2gms and 812 caps of tramadol weighing 300gms.

“On Monday 13th May 2024, during motorized patrol along Ode-Omu/Osogbo Road intercepted a commercial Ash colored Toyota Avensus Wagon car with Reg No SMK 131 CX and recovered a consignment containing 9 block-like wraps of cannabis sativa which weighed 4.7 kg. The driver Kazeem Alamu ‘M’ 40 years claimed it was a waybill meant to be delivered to someone in Osogbo.

“Further search of the vehicle led to the recovery of another consignment containing another 26.5gms of cannabis sativa and 6.5gms of cocaine.

“A follow-up operation was initiated and it led to the arrest of one Adeyemi Saheed ‘M’ 33 years who came with an unregistered gold colored Toyota Corolla to collect the consignment containing 26.5gms of cannabis and 6.5gms of cocaine. Search on the Toyota Corolla he brought led to the recovery of 1.5gms of cocaine,” he added.

Chidi, however, commended the efforts of his officers while warning drug dealers and couriers in the state to relocate or get arrested and prosecuted.