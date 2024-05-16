FCTA Takes Bold Step to Tackle Traffic Congestion, Demolishes Karmo Market

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the demolition of over 500 illegal structures at the popular Karmo market in Abuja.

The exercise, carried out by the Department of Development Control, aims to address the bottlenecks and gridlocks that have plagued the area since the inception of the city.

According to Assistant Director, Sector Monitor, Tpl Garba Jibrin, the administration decided to demolish the market to ease the daily struggles of motorists and residents in the area.

He explained that the market has been a major cause of traffic congestion on Karmo road, making it difficult for people to access the road.

“So, for us to make it easy for Abuja residents, the minister said we should open up the road by ensuring that all the bottlenecks along the road are cleared.

“Part of it is the informal commercial activities along the road. It is a known fact that every one that wants to pass here on a market day spends hours without, passing across.

” the FCTA is concerned about the health and safety of every resident. There is a market that is opened, and fully built and waiting for the traders to come and occupy it.

“based on that, we have settled this problem here, that they should move away from here and relocate to the new market that has been built for them to occupy,” he said.

Jibrin noted that the FCTA is concerned about the health and safety of residents and has built a new market for the traders to relocate to.

He added that the traders were fully notified, sensitized, and carried along in the demolition process, with some even dismantling their shops before the exercise began.

Regarding the high cost of shops in the new market, Jibrin explained that the Abuja market management and developers have offered a one-year free operation for traders relocating from the demolished market, with subsidized prices after the first year.

On his part, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, FCTA, Dr. Peter Olumuji, highlighted the security implications of the demolition exercise, stating that the Karmo community has been a hub for illegal activities and criminality.

He noted that the clearance of the area will reduce crime rates and bring new life to the community, in line with the FCT Minister’s commitment to ensuring the security and safety of all residents.

“If you look at the road corridor that leads from Gwagwa to Karmo to Kado, which has the Karmo main market here, we have a lot of shanties and unplanned settlements that people hibernate.

“These people during the night time go into all types of crimes, even those who ply these routes are not safe from their nefarious activities. What we have come to do here in conjunction with the development control by clearing this place, it is going to reduce the crime rate within this axis.

“Also, it is going to bring in a new lease of life to whatever activities that is going on here. Because the minister of the FCT is concerned about the security and safety of everyone. He has assured the residents of the FCT that they can reside any where that is legal without any act of harassment or threats to your life,” he said.