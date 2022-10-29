Dr Ray inducted Apst. Mike Agoha , others in Lagos West Province

The Convener of Halleluyah Nigeria TBS 2022, Apst Dr Ray Ashenewen was elated and impressed today seeing the turn up of Lagos West Province which was held at Divine Destiny Int’l Gospel Mission, Lagos Nigeria.

It was a moment of joy for the people Lagos West Province as new members were inaugurated to various department. Apst (Dr) Mike Agoha who was inducted as Asst National Chairman of the province counts it as honor and privileged to served.

Speaking with the Journalist at the event, the newly appointed Chairman, Apst Dr Mike Agoha who is the general overseer of Divine Destiny Int’l Gospel Mission promises to put his best in doggedness, hardwork and sacrifice, assures that the province will produce over 5,000 members during the Program. Also advised other provinces to buy to the vision and look beyond the province into where the vision is taking them to.

Lagos West Province Executives. Newly appointed.

The Convener, Apst Dr Ray Ashenewen elected some executives in preparation for the forth coming HALLELUYAH NIGERIA 2022, the likes of Apst Mike Agoha (Ass National Chairman Province): Ijay Sandra (National Music Director): Williams Okoro (Asst Provost): Folarin Israel (Asst Sec/ Prov Music Director): Victor Ebere (Choir Sec): Ogechi Olaram (Choir Asst): Okechukwu Chiamaka (Treasurer): Lillian Ndu (Head PRO): Amara Chidi (National Treasurer): Tega Bruce (Asst PRO).

Lagos West Province had massive turn up with over 25 interested Chorister added. Pictures were taken as everyone went home rejoicing.

