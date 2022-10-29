NSE V.I. October monthly meeting: Engineers urged to be involved in politics

CHINYERE IKEANYI

An engineer, Dr. Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, has implored al engineers to be involved in politics, which she said, was too important to be unprofessionally handled.

Dr. Owolabi, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Vurvical International Limited, made the plea in her paper presented to the October Monthly Meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Victoria Island branch Lagos.

She also implored engineers to use their good positions in their respective fields to become good and honourable politicians.

According to her, the involvement of Engineers in politics will said balance in policy formulation, implementation, and enforcement, adding: “Engineering and Technology are crucial to the creation of social amenities such as transport, power, water supply, agriculture, healthcare, quality education etc”.

Dr. Owolabi said engineers should be involved in politics because they are the core of national development, pointing out that ”they are problem solvers to all the problems confronting humanity, which has expanded to developing infrastructures on a large scale to solve multiple problems in the society”.

She said if Nigerian engineers offered themselves for elective positions, the challenges of power supply, cybercrimes, environmental pollution and other infrastructural problems could be addressed.

“Engineers are goal getters and result-oriented, and no nation can develop without engineers, thereby, integrating the Nigerian engineers into the development process isv a starting point to the development of our nation”, Dr. Owolabi said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of NSE branch, Engr. Emeka Ibeh, said the Society has a tradition of organizing lectures that focus on engineers in politics close to the national elections so as to encourage more engineers to seek foe elective positions in government at all levels.

He said the idea was to prepare articles to encourage members to understand the electoral process and Nigerian Constitution in order to be more relevant in the new government taking off next year.

On members’ welfare, Engr. Ibeh said his exco has embarked on campaign to reach out to all members on its database through phone calls to know if they are having any challenge in their personal or professional life, adding that they encouraged to be more active in branch programmes.

Engr. Ibeh stated that while the Society’s vision is to be engineering hub for homegrown technology and industrialization, its mission is to proffer engineering solutions to key societal problem while the ensuring the welfare of engineers and diligently follow up with governmental through advocacy campaigns.

