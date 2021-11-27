Dr Innocent Ekeleme Speaks at Africa industrialization week organised by Lagos State Ministry of Commerce , Industry and Cooperatives held in Lagos

L-r…Co Founder PDMA Digital & Tech. Limited Guest Speaker; Dr Innocent Ekeleme, Dr Bunmi Oladipo, Guest Speaker; Chief Trade Officer Ministry of Commerce , Industry and Cooperatives ;Owolabi Victoria Abidemi; Director (Industry) Lagos State Ministry of Commerce , Industry and Cooperatives vOguunbowole Lekan, Branch Manager First City Monument Bank Plc ; Wale Abioye and Guest Mr Segun Kuti – George.

L-r… Co Founder PDMA Digital & Tech. Limited Guest Speaker; Dr Innocent Ekeleme, been interview by a journalist Mr. Moses Nosike.

Co Founder PDMA Digital & Tech. Limited Guest Speaker; Dr Innocent Ekeleme, addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the participants; during the Africa industrialization week /young ‘Theme’ Leveraging on Technology for Business Growth and Sustainability; Post Covid 19 Era’’ held at Alausa ikeja in Lagos… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society