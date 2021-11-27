Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75, Sani Bello 79

Latest News
By Peter
President Muhammadu Buhari.
0 15

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his birthday on Thursday, having attained the age of 75 years.

“Happy birthday and best wishes to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I wish you good health and long life,” said the President.

The President also congratulated the former Military Governor of Kano State, Col Sani Bello (Rtd) who clocks 79 on Saturday.

President Buhari said Sani Bello is counted among those leaders who left the military with the foresight and intellect to establish themselves in business.

He wished both of them many Happy Returns.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5253 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Cubana buys 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach S580 Guard 4matic…

Army moves to change negative perception by Online community

We‘ll continue to support security agencies to deliver on…

Why I invited bandits to raid Zamfara village — Suspect

1 of 616

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More