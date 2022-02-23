Dr Anthoni Okoh set to bring night of recovery to the people of Lekki, Lagos

As we thread in a perilous world, the need for Christians to always be in the mood of prayers is so imperative and the need to pray without ceasing should be our watchword. Many have lost hope from 2020 as a result of lockdown and pandemic. Many lost their family members, loved ones, jobs and money. Having this in view, Apostle Dr Anthony Okoh is set to organize a Prophetic powerpacked program that will restore all lost Glory.

The City of Lagos in Lekki axis and it’s environs is yet to experience an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action from the Ministry of Dr Anthony Okoh, the presiding pastor in charge of Sovereign Word Church.

The Ministry is presenting “Countless Wonders Without Numbers”. It’s One Night Crusade, theme, “Night Of Recovery”. It’s going to be a brutal night to expunged all kinds of problem and proffers immediate solutions. Slated to commence on 25th February 2022, 9pm till dawn at 2, Admiralty road, lekki phase 1, Lagos state.

According to the host, Dr Anthoni Okoh that the Power of God will locate everyone present to heal and deliver as there will be prophecy to Review and to Redeem. Accurate prophecies with immediate solutions.

Other guest Ministers of God will be on ground to release God’s Grace of transformation and acceleration to mankind. Evang Gabriel Peters, an anointed Worship Minister will be present to bring down God’s presence with an electrified praise and worship to keep everyone fired up, among others.

