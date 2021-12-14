Don’t  abandon Kanu In DSS Detention – MASSOB  begs Igbo elders

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The leadership of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM and Movement for Anctualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, weekend begged the South East elders not to abandon the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Department of State Security, DSS custody. In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state by the group’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and publicity, Elder Chris Mocha, he noted that, “though some of our Igbo elders including our Noble leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike and others whom Kanu thought he could swallow , are now the only people fighting to secure his release. Ndigbo must not abandon their own to continue to languish in jail.”

He hinted that “over 461 suspected members of MASSOB were arrested in recent time by Nigerian security agencies and clamped in various detention camps in Owerri, ,Makurdi, Onitsha, and Minna”. Recall that the wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Iyom Bianca Ojukwu and Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, had earlier called on president Mohammadu Bihari to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, decried the continued detention of Kanu and

called on the Federal Government to consider the calibre and age of the Igbo elder statesmen including the ex-Aviation Minister in the first republic, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi and the former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife who urged him to release Kanu.