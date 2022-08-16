Domestic Violence: Anambra establishes family Court to tackle cases

*as Commissioner confirms ten cases ongoing

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Following the surge in domestic violence, Anambra State government has set up a Family Court for the purpose of tackling such issues headlong.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo disclosed this on Monday while addressing a group, United Business Women And Farmers Association in her office in Awka.

She said, “The government of Prof Chukwuma Soludo has zero tolerance to domestic violence let alone killing ones spouse and we as a Ministry will continue to ensure that it is put under check.

“The Family Court was set up by government We have ten cases of domestic violence at our Family Court and out of that number nine suspects were remanded at the awaiting trial section while one was granted bail.

“But this is not in Anambra state alone. Our state has one of the lowest cases of death through domestic violence and this recent one makes it the fifth case.”

Earlier in her speech, the National President of the association Mrs Nkiru Nwagbo called on the Commissioner to help in building capacity of the members through diverse training programs.

She said that the Association which has well over eight thousand members in the state believe in the Ministry’s capacity to resolve their problems through empowerment programs.

Nwagbo commended Governor Soludo for taking drastic action against the Nnewi North Transition Committee Chairman who is being accused of killing his wife.

“We also wish to extend our hand of fellowship to you in mounting public enlightenment campaigns in the promotion of the good ideals engrained in the vision of your Ministry”, she added.