Outbreak of Monkeypox..One confirmed/32  cases recorded in Ebonyi 

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Ebonyi State has recorded a total of 32 suspected cases of Monkeypox outbreak with one confirmed

The State Commissioner for Health Dr Daniel Umezurike, made the disclosure in a Press Statement issued in Abakaliki the state capital.

“Seven Contacts have been identified, and listed which are currently been followed up active case search have been heightened across all the Local

Governments in the state to strengthen Case finding”

However, case fatality is still zero, as there is no record of any death both in confirmed and recorded cases.

According to the statement, “following the notification of a suspected case of Monkeypox on the 10th of August, 2022 at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, a 32 year old male farmer who hails from Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA but resides in Abakaliki said to have travelled to Rivers State returned to Ebonyi on 7th of July 2022.

” He presented with history of fever, masculopapular rash, sore throat, headache and generalized weakness of the body”

The Statement opined, ‘ presumptive diagnosis of Monkeypox was made to rule out Smallpox, sample was collected and sent to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) National reference Laboratory and the result came out positive for Monkeypox Virus”

“The patient was admitted in Ebonyi State Isolation Center and is currently been managed for Monkeypox and he is responding to treatment”

“Since the onset of this outbreak, Ebonyi has recorded a total of 32 suspected cases with only 1 confirmed case.

The statement stated that EOC has been activated to coordinate the outbreak investigation and response across the 13 councils in the State.

“Public Health measures have been put in place to ensure effective sample collection and testing to enable laboratory confirmation”

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name monkeypox.

The first human case was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified efforts to eliminate smallpox.