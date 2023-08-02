Distance Learning Institute University of Lagos , 2nd Int’l Colloquium held in Lagos

L-r Chairman of the Occasion Prof Olugbermiro Jegede with Vice Chancellor UNILAG , Prof Folashade Ogunsola.

L-r… Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunsola; Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo; immediate Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Executive Director Unilag Business School.Prof. Mike Adebamowo.

L-r… Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo; Moderator Dr. Akanimo Odon; Director (RETRIDOL) National Open University Prof Christine Ofulue; immediate Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG)Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

L-r…Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo; Director (RETRIDOL). National Open University.Prof Christine Ofulue; Moderator. Dr. Akanimo Odon; immediate Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Panel Discussant, Prof Carlos Alberto; Director Distance Learning Institute (DLI) UNILAG, Professor Uchenna Udeani; Chairman of the Occasion Prof Olugbermiro Jegede and others.

Cross Section of the guest during the 2nd International Colloquium on ‘Hybridization of instruction deliveries in the Emerging Global Higher Education Ecosystem’ organised by Distance Learning Institute the University of Lagos held on 1/8/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

