Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Distance Learning Institute University of Lagos , 2nd Int’l Colloquium held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Director Distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG, Professor Uchenna Udeani; Chairman of (DLI) UNILAG Prof Abayomi Okanlawon; Vice Chancellor UNILAG,Prof Folashade Ogunsola;  and Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo, during the,  2nd International  Colloquium on  ‘Hybridization of instruction deliveries in the Emerging Global Higher Education Ecosystem’  organised by  Distance Learning Institute University of Lagos held on 1/8/2023... PHOTOS : CHINYERE  IKEANYI.
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r   Chairman of the Occasion   Prof Olugbermiro Jegede with Vice Chancellor UNILAG , Prof Folashade Ogunsola.

L-r… Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof Folashade Ogunsola; Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo; immediate Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG)  Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe; Executive Director Unilag Business School.Prof. Mike Adebamowo.

L-r… Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo; Moderator Dr. Akanimo Odon; Director (RETRIDOL)  National Open University  Prof Christine Ofulue; immediate Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG)Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe.

L-r…Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo;   Director (RETRIDOL). National Open University.Prof Christine Ofulue; Moderator. Dr. Akanimo Odon; immediate Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG)  Professor Oluwatoyin   Ogundipe;  Panel Discussant, Prof Carlos Alberto; Director Distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG, Professor Uchenna Udeani; Chairman of the Occasion   Prof Olugbermiro Jegede and others.

Cross Section of the guest during the  2nd International  Colloquium on  ‘Hybridization of instruction deliveries in the Emerging Global Higher Education Ecosystem’  organised by  Distance Learning Institute the University of Lagos held on 1/8/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE  IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9778 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 2,2023

President APPON , Emem James Kanico, received Outstanding…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 1,2023

Shade Okoya (Mon) Speaks on Beauty and Mindset Crafted for…

1 of 337