As Nigeria ushers in a new administration under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the nation finds itself at a critical juncture, with various viewpoints emerging about the impact of the administration’s policies on the citizenry and the economy. Among the key measures introduced by the government, the removal of fuel subsidies and the promotion of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) usage have been subjects of intense debate.

Many Nigerians have expressed concerns over the hardships they face due to the removal of fuel subsidies. However, the political class supports the move, believing it to be a necessary step to strengthen the economy. With the emphasis on encouraging the use of LPG, Nigerians have demonstrated impressive creativity in finding ways to power and utilize their vehicles with this cleaner alternative.

Notable political pundits, such as The General Coordinator of The Group Progressive G10, Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail Adediran, and Honourable Rep. Jaiyeola Joseph Ajatta a two-term Oshodi Isolo constituency ll representative have hailed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic and political landscape.

Speaking to the media during a press brief in their Support Group Retreat at the Secretariat office along Airport Road, Lagos, Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail Adediran and Honorable Rep. Jaiyeola Joseph emphasized the importance of understanding the rationale behind the subsidy removal. Hon Joseph Ajatta advices Nigerians to give the Leadership of Ahmed Bola Tinubu some time to strategize stating that it is too early to judge him. We should stop criticizing him and rather join hands together to support him. Refreshing Nigerian minds that President Bola Tinubu will do well, talking about his experience with him while the president was in the Senate, himself in the House of Representatives.

Comrade Olorunnimbe stated that “The subsidy removal is for the good of the citizenry and to strengthen the economy. We want to save money, prevent loss, avoid excessive borrowing, overhaul and manage the crude oil resources and reduce our reliance on fuel imports that have hindered economic progress.”

The removal of subsidies is expected to have a positive ripple effect, including a decrease in road transportation, manhour, travel time, goods and services costs while the clean energy sector comes on board, leading to an improved standard of living for Nigerians. These measures are part of the administration’s strategy to stabilize trade, productivity, and services, ultimately curbing brain drain and boosting the nation’s workforce.

Furthermore, the government’s commitment to the energy sector is commendable. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated an understanding of the intricacies involved in making the sector thrive. Plans to create a bureau dedicated to the gas sector indicate a strong focus on unlocking the vast wealth inherent in Nigeria’s gas resources. This move is expected to stimulate economic growth and create numerous employment opportunities.

The administration’s dedication to the well-being of the populace is evident in its decision to enhance the remuneration of certain professions, such as medical workers. By increasing the salaries of medical personnel by 25,000, a Paillative programme for farmers, nano businesses, small-scale businesses, Big businesses (manufacturers @ el) and transports business Asiwaju Bola Tinubu aims to cushion the effects of economic changes and ensure a more prosperous and contented nation.

Addressing concerns about ministerial nominations, Comrade Olorunnimbe Ismail Adediran further affirmed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a strategic leader known for inclusivity. The administration strives to be representative of all geopolitical zones, mirroring its past practices of embracing diversity during Asiwaju’s tenure as Lagos State Governor.

In conclusion, the impact of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on Nigeria’s economy and energy sector has been met with diverse perspectives. While challenges persist, the administration’s strategic decisions and policies are geared toward long-term growth and prosperity for the nation. As Nigerians embrace these changes, the government remains committed to setting the country on the right path.

Olorunnimbe Ismail Adediran therefore encourages Nigerians to be patience with the leadership of this country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is the paramount reason for the press brief to educate people about the good plans this present government has for Nigerians.

The General Coordinator acknowledges the leadership of the group for keeping track of the administration policies and initiatives to improve the socioeconomic status of the country. Father of the group Hon. Rep JJ Ajatta, Chairman, Hon. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, Director and Mobiliser Hon. Oladimeji Mako and a host of others who have made an indelible impact on the group.

