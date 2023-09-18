Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion ) 2nd session of 35th Synod Opening Service held in Lagos

The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, (Anglican Communion) The Ven. Ifedola Okupevi; addressing the worshipers.

Cross Section of Clergy Man at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos.

The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi; his wife Mrs Modupe Okupevi; (Both Middle) Pose with The Diocese Legal Lumina.

L-r… Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Very Rev Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi; his wife Mrs. Modupe; The Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya.

Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo. The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, The Ven. Ifedola Okupevi; Bishop of Owerri. Rt Rev Chukwuma Oparah; (all at the center) Pose with other Bishops, during the 2nd session of the 35th Synod Opening Service, Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Cathedral church of Christ Marina Lagos 17/9/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

