Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion ) 2nd session of 35th Synod Opening Service held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo. The Bishop Diocese of Lagos, The Ven. Ifedola Okupevi; Bishop of Owerri. Rt Rev Chukwuma Oparah; Bishop of Lagos West, Rt. Reverend (Dr.) James Olusola Odedeji, during the 2nd session of the 35th Synod Opening Service, Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos 17/9/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
10
The   Bishop Diocese of Lagos, (Anglican Communion  The Ven. Ifedola Okupevi;   addressing the worshipers.

Cross Section of Clergy Man at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos.

The  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs Modupe Okupevi; (Both Middle) Pose with The Diocese Legal Lumina.

L-r… Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ Marina   Very Rev Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; The   Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Ven. Ifedola Okupevi;  his wife  Mrs. Modupe; The Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya.

Emeritus,  Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  (Rtd) Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo.  The   Bishop Diocese of Lagos, The Ven. Ifedola Okupevi;  Bishop of Owerri.  Rt Rev Chukwuma Oparah; (all at the center) Pose with other Bishops, during the 2nd session of the 35th  Synod Opening Service, Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)  held at Cathedral church of Christ Marina Lagos  17/9/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

