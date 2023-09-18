Adeleke declares curfew in Orolu, Irepodun LGAs over land dispute

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has imposed a curfew on Orolu and Irepodun local government areas as communal clash on land dispute ensues between Ifon and Ilobu communities.

According to him, the curfew was directed to enforce law and order in the affected communities.

This was contained in a notice by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Sunday.

The statement read, “Curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.”

Adeleke sued for peace between the two local governments and urged that the ethos of peace, love and unity which the state is known for, be imbibed.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Olawale Rasheed has said that there are strong indications that the two engines involved in the aircraft of the governor were tampered with before boarding.

Rasheed confirmed and reacted to the averted plane crash through a press statement on Sunday.

The governor’s aide noted that the aircraft was technically and maintained with the best technical crew and was never an unused platform where birds could build nests.

According to him, the near-fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after the commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

He continued, “Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case.

“An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.

“Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.”

Rasheed, however, assured the public that Adeleke and his aides were safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane.

“The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well-wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr. Governor is hale and hearty,” he stated.

