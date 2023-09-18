Osun Govt assures better welfare for athletes, devt of sports sector

…. introduces monthly dance sports for residents

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The deputy governor of Osun State who doubles as the Commissioner for Sports, Prince Kola Adewusi has assured that there would be massive revitalisation of the sports sector from the grassroots.

Decrying the poor sport facilities and welfare of athletes, he stated that the state government will launch Osun State Sports Trust Fund to involve private organisations and individuals to partner with the government in improving the industry.

Adewusi gave the assurance during a press conference at the Governor’s office in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said, “We are particularly concerned about the state of the Osogbo Township Stadium which supposed to be the flagship of all sports facilities at the State Capital. Improvement on our sports facilities will assist our youths to engage in different kinds of sports by bringing them out of the streets.

“A comprehensive upgrade of sports facilities across the State is on our plan. These improvements will extend to the sports facilities in zones such as Iwo, Ilesha, Ile-Ife, Osogbo, Ilesa Orangun, Ede, Ejigbo and so on, ensuring that athletes have access to top-notch facilities.

“We will restructure the Osun State Games Village located between

Ijebu-Jesa and Ijeda in Oriade local government area. This facility will serve as a hub for athlete training and preparation, as well as hosting various competitions, further solidifying Osun state’s status as a sports powerhouse.”

The deputy governor further stated that Osun State Sports Commission will be established to strengthen sports

governance, transparency, and control in the management of sports in the state.

He disclosed that the government is working on the restructuring and rebranding of the two state owned football clubs– Osun United FC and Osun Babes FC, noting that the new management of the clubs will soon be inaugurated to replace the interim

management.

In a bid to ensure residents’ physical fitness, the Sports Commissioner said monthly dance sports will be organised for all.

“It is on record that everyone worked for a whole week without a rest, and this cut across all citizens and private organisations including the civil service. As a result, we are introducing a physical fitness and dance sports programme every month to further improve our health and physical fitness.

“You will recall that dancing is part of our culture, it is physical in nature, irrespective of the age and brings good

social interactions, as a result, the socio-economic situation of our people will be highly improved. In short, it increases our aerobic fitness and weight management, better coordination, flexibility and agility in our work life style amongst others,” Adewusi stated.