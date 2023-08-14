Development in sight for the people of Abia state, as Gov. Otti, meets with the founder of Innoson Vehicles

Governor Otti, was on Sunday (13th August, 2023), Graced with the presence of the Founder and Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma CON), and his team, at His residence, in Isiala-Ngwa, Abia state.

According to the official statement released by the Governor, He said, that “It was a business meeting aimed at strengthening relations between Abia State Government and the company.”

Dr. Chukwuma, also expressed his gratitude for the support and promotion of the Innoson brand and proposed that his company would like to establish a maintenance centre for Innoson vehicles in the state.

He further disclosed plans to make Abia state the hub for converting petrol and diesel engine vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG) engines.