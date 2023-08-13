Speaker Abbas condemns Zaria killings, seeks immediate investigation.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has condemned, in strong terms, the killings of two individuals at the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria during an attack by suspected bandits on Saturday night.

The suspected bandits who invaded the area were reported to have shot sporadically, killing the two individuals, while they made unsuccessful attempt to kidnap several others.

The Speaker said the killings, coming just over 24 hours after the death of several individuals during the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, were most unfortunate, barbaric and abhorrent.

Expressing disgust at the killings of the two innocent people, Speaker Abbas noted with concern the recurring attacks in parts of Zaria and environs in the past few years.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the lives of Nigerians, wherever they are, should be protected, hence the need for the security agencies to up their game in the protection of Nigerians and their property.

Speaker Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, called for a thorough investigation into the attack and the killings to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He noted that the Zaria people are peace loving and have been living peacefully over the years, saying the activities of the bandits should not be allowed to disrupt the tranquility in the ancient city.

“The attack that led to the killings of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous and disgusting.

“It was most unfortunate that when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed by everyone.

“The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators. This evil act must not be allowed to go unchecked.

“My heart goes out to the families of those that lost their loved ones. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant the departed Jannatul Firdaus and give the families the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss,” Speaker Abbas said.

The Speaker also commiserated with the Kaduna State Government, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli and the people of Zaria over the unfortunate incidents.