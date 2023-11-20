Desist from heating the polity, lets put Plateau first- Dr. Yilwatda urges political actors

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 18th March, 2023 in Plateau state, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has called on political actors in the state to desist from over heating the political atmosphere and make the interest of the people paramount.

Dr.Yilwatda who was the beneficiary of the Appeal court judgment on Sunday in Abuja that voided Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while addressing thousands of APC supporters who thronged the Secretariat junction Jos the capital city in jubilation Monday, declared that his victory is the will of God.

According to him, It is with profound joy and gratitude to God Almighty that I welcome my victory at the Court of Appeal, which declared me as the rightful winner of the March 18th gubernatorial election in Plateau State, having scored the highest lawful votes as thoroughly examined and confirmed by law.

“You will recall that immediately the election umpire erred by announcing my opponent in the PDP as winner, I admonished you all to remain calm as I will explore every legal means to retrieve back your lawful mandate.

“Today, I stand tall to say the outcome of these long months of legal battle from the Tribunal to the Appeal Court has vindicated my inherent belief that I, and indeed Plateau people, have been shortchanged of the opportunity to witness the implementation of our ACEES agenda, which by now, would have started yielding positive results. However, it is better late than never!”

Dr. Yilwadat added that, “as a principle of personal conviction, I don’t gloat in moments such as this. Instead, I wish to, in all humility, accept this victory as the will of God Almighty for Plateau State.

“I also warmly welcome my opponent’s decision to Appeal this victory at the Supreme Court. My indefatigable legal team are more than ready to defend this emphatic victory at the apex court of the land.”

He explained that it is also my view that this case, which is novel according to the Appeal Court, will set a precedent and add value to our legal jurisprudence.

“Expectedly, as we journey through the final leg of this legal battle, I appeal to all political actors across party lines to consider the peace of the land and behave with utmost sense of patriotism. The vitriolic attacks are unnecessary. Let us put Plateau first and stop heating the polity.

Let me add that as we celebrate this judgement, I wish to call on all my supporters and APC members in general to be magnanimous in victory and celebrate victory with modesty and decorum and utmost respect to the sensibilities of our opponents.

However, “I admonish us all to be practitioners of the decency and decorum we are known for. Noting that, this victory is not for Nentawe, this victory is for all Plateau people and lovers of democracy and the rule of law”, Dr. Yilwatda stated.

