Edo Election: CDS assures peaceful free, fair poll

IGNATIUS OKORO AND CHIDINMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, yesterday assured that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with its sister security agencies, would ensure a free, fair, credible, and peaceful governorship election on Saturday, September 21

He gave the assurance when he and other senior military officers deployed to the state on election duty, met with Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Musa said that the Nigerian Armed Forces were in the state to support and ensure that the election was peaceful and urged political actors not to raise tension in the state because of the poll.

According to him, “I am delighted to be here and my visit here today is to bring peace. Having watched unfolding events on television tension within the state, I usually want to come a few days before any election to preach peace.

“As Nigerians, we should learn how to do things properly as there is no need to raise tension because of the election; it’s not necessary. We have seen how other countries conduct elections peacefully as people will be working, and doing their normal things while elections are on. I wonder why ours seem to be different.

“I want to assure you that members of the Armed Forces are here to support you in this election and make sure that it’s peaceful.

“Our mandate from Mr. President is that the Edo Governorship Election should be peaceful, free, fair and credible. This is what we are here to do; everybody you see here is here to ensure that it’s done. That is the mandate from Mr. President.”

“This is why I am here to see the troops and address them critically for them to understand the importance of free, fair and credible elections in Edo State. We give you the assurance that none of us are going to take sides as we would ensure that there is peace in Edo State.

“Nobody is to take sides. Whoever is the person that is popular and the people want, the people should be able to elect such a person but not the person imposed on them. I can guarantee you. We have done it in other states in the past three elections, we want to do the same here. You would have noticed that it went well and we want to do the same here. The days of impunity are over; election is not war. People should not die because they want to elect a leader.”

He commended Governor Obaseki for his administration’s developmental strides, stressing, “I congratulate you on all your efforts and things you have done for Edo people. I have served in Edo State and the State has been part of me. I thank you for all you are doing and the warm reception.”

Responding, Governor Obaseki, said the visit was very reassuring to the people of the State.

According to him, “I want you to help me thank your men in Edo State. Since the resumption of the GOC, he has been very supportive in terms of security in Edo State. A few weeks ago, we went to commission an army operations base in Ehor which has stabilized security in the Benin Auchi axis.

“We had approval to build another in Sobe which has reduced drastically the incident of kidnapping and banditry around that axis. We are writing to you through the GOC for approval for the third base along the Northern border between Edo and Kogi State where we are still having incidents.

“The Chief of Air Staff has been kind enough to collaborate with them to set up a FOB towards the Okada axis. This tells you the level of support and cooperation that we have been receiving from your men.”

“I am glad you are here today because some of the political actors don’t seem to understand the national security implications of this Edo election. The way some people have conducted themselves, it’s quite unbecoming of people who swore to oath.

“Politicians can behave the way they like but members of the security agencies should give the public assurances and confidence. We are not asking for any favour but saying that Edo citizens should be free to go to the polls to express themselves the way they wish, and we will accept the outcome of a properly conducted poll.

“But when you have a situation where citizens are being intimidated by men in uniform, it’s not acceptable. Last night, I was woken up at 3 am that some policemen at Edo Central were trying to arrest people. I got a call again this morning about a Sienna Bus with a mandate to come and arrest people.

“We have people arrested and taken away from Edo to Abuja, instead of trying those they claimed to have committed a crime in Edo. The people arrested and taken to Abuja have been detained for more than two weeks on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police.

“When we confronted the IGP in Edo, during the Peace Accord signing, he said they were arrested for murder but when they were finally charged to court, the charge read possession of firearms.”

He further stated, “As I speak, we have our people arrested and being detained in Suleja, Niger State, because they don’t want them to participate in the election on Saturday. When you create situations like this, it results in a lack of trust and confidence.

“When an opposition candidate is campaigning with a police helicopter in the State, then I don’t think it’s fair as they are not creating a level playing field for all candidates.

“Sir, if it’s possible to appeal to the IGP because we know what EndSARS protests caused the people of Edo State in terms of rebuilding the burnt-down police stations

“We received a lot of information and when we pass it across to the relevant authorities they fail to act. We have intelligent reports of arms movement and thugs being housed in hotels but nothing is being done.

“We don’t want an election that will lead to loss of lives because it’s not necessary. Once citizens feel they are not being treated fairly by the instrument of the state, you will see the kind of tension and violence that can occur in an election. Your presence here today is reassuring. There can’t be a better assurance as you understand the national security implications of this election,” Obaseki stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the airlift of election materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Benin City, Edo State capital, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

This move is part of a broader effort to ensure timely and secure delivery of sensitive materials necessary for the smooth conduct of the elections.

The airlift operation demonstrates the collaboration between NAF and INEC, aimed at facilitating logistics and ensuring a peaceful election process in Edo State.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali said, it may be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, during a recent meeting with the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated NAF’s commitment to providing airlift for the swift movement of electoral materials.

This is in fulfillment of NAF’s constitutional responsibility of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority.

Additionally, In compliance with section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on candidates of all political parties involved in the governorship election taking place in Edo State on Saturday, September,21, 2024 to suspend their campaigns at midnight yesterday( Thursday September 19, 2024.

In a statement on Thursday by the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun,”The Commission wishes to remind political parties that in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, and item 12 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, “all campaigns by political parties end at midnight, Thursday 19th September 2024.

“It is therefore illegal for any political party in Edo State to engage in rallies, processions or media campaigns from Thursday midnight.

“These prohibitions, including sanctions, are provided for in Section 96 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The commissioner further noted, “On Election Day, Saturday 21st September 2024, parties, candidates and their supporters should not appear at the polling units in their campaign attires or carry any campaign materials with them.

“We urge parties, candidates and their supporters to take note of the provisions of the law for compliance.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, APC candidate for the Edo governorship election has pledged to pay the outstanding salaries of the local government workers within first 100 days in office, if elected.

The pledge is contained in a statement by Kassim Afegbua, Director of Media for the APC Governorship Election Campaign Council on Thursday in Benin.

Afegbua quoted Okpebholo as saying that to owe council workers’ salaries in the 18 local governments of the state was worrisome.

Okpebholo pledged his readiness to discharge all outstanding salaries within his first 100 days in office, if elected.

“Every local government in Edo is being owed salaries ranging from two, three, four and six months respectively at a time the local government allocation has improved.

“Instead of releasing the funds and allocations that are due to the local governments, chairmen are often compelled to visit the Sterling Bank office in Benin, where they are made to sign that they have received their allocations, whereas, nothing has touched their hands.

“There are no capital projects in the local governments, and the worse of it is that salaries are still being owed,” he alleged.

Okpebholo, who listed the number of months owed in each of the local government areas, described the act as wickedness.

He assured all local government employees of prompt payment of their salaries, as well as paying all outstanding salaries within his 100 days in office.

“I assure the local governments that all allocations due to them will be handed over to them for proper growth and development of the rural areas.

“A vote for Senator Okpebholo is a vote for progress, development and robust collaboration between the state government and the local governments,” he said.

Meanwhile, The International Press Centre (IPC) has enjoined journalists and other media professionals covering the Saturday governorship election in Edo to pay deserved attention to their safety.

The IPC’s Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade made the call on Thursday via a statement by Melody Akinjiyan, the Press Freedom Officer to the centre.

Arogundade urged security operatives and other stakeholders that would be involved in the election to ensure the safety of journalists.

According to him, the call was necessary because of the consistent trend of journalists being victims of attacks during the election period.

He also expressed concerns about conflicts and tension by political actors and other players in the electoral process in the state.

“It is very important for journalists covering the Edo election to be safety conscious in the discharge of their duties, and to avoid situations that will put them in danger.

“Journalists are expected to take into consideration some safety measures while on the field,” the executive director said.

He, however, called on other stakeholders, especially the security agencies to undertake their tasks in a very professional manner.

He also urged the Inspector General of Police to advise officers and men on the field, to protect accredited journalists, because the media was a critical part of the electoral process.

He said journalists should be accorded due rights and privileges to enable them carry out their social obligations as partners in enshrining the credibility of the electoral process.

“Other stakeholders, including election observers, should also proactively provide journalists covering the elections with information to ensure that all work together for the success of the elections,” Arogundade said.

