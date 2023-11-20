We are dying of hunger, pensioners cry out in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Some Pensioners in Ondo state who had served Nigeria meritoriously in different capacities are lamenting of hunger, poverty and old age ailments.

According to a retired School Headteacher, Mrs. Lade Adegoke, who left the service of Ondo State 11years ago(2012) without receiving her gratuity lamented total neglect of retirees in terms of payment of their gratuities.

She said the development had subjected them to abject poverty and regrets.

Another retiree, Chief Saliu Awesu, said although monthly pensions were being paid but the issue of prolong delay in payment of gratuities had demoralized them.

He disclosed that the situation had led to the deaths of some Pensioners, who could not provide funds for drugs and medications for old age illnesses.

Also, another Pensioner, Mrs. Bosede Fatimehin, counselled those are still in active service to learn how to plan for their future because of what they are now experiencing.

Fatimehin urged government to prioritize the welfare of the senior citizens in the country following the high inflationary trend in the country.

