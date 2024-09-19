Edo 2024: Ighodalo grabs huge endorsements in Benin as campaign ends

Dr Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Saturday’s governorship election, secured huge endorsements on Thursday as the campaign period rolled to a close.

Governor Godwin Obaseki led Ighodalo, and other top party chieftains to visit sundry markets in Benin City, the state capital.

The first port of call was at the popular Lagos Street, where he met with the Lagos Street Traders Association as early as 9:30 am.

Addressing the traders in Pidgin English, Governor Obaseki said he came to introduce their next governor which was greeted with a loud ovation. He assured them that Ighodalo would meet all their needs and requests.

The traders who were thrilled to hear that a solution would be found to the congested market, literally went into a frenzy when Ighodalo introduced his wife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, to the traders.

Mrs. Ighodalo in turn thanked the traders for receiving them and promised that her husband would not let them down. She then charged them to come out and vote for a better and improved economy.

The leader of the association, Mr Odion Uwugiamen, in his response, said that all members of the Akugbe group of the Lagos Street Market Association have endorsed the candidature of Ighodalo.

He reminded Ighodalo about the governor’s promise to them to build a 500 market store at the Ikhuweniro community. He said the governor has started the work and when he comes on board, he should complete it.

From there, Governor Obaseki headed straight to the Victor Uwaifor Creative Hub where he met with civil and public servants. The dignitaries that were present at the occasion include the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Anthony Okungbowa and permanent secretaries.

The whistle-stop movement also saw the governor meeting with Edo State Pensioners before proceeding to James Watt, Benin City, where he met the Association of Tyre Dealers and Allied Products (Secretariat) Edo State chapter

In his welcome speech, the President of the association, Ifeanyi Ejelo, thanked the governor for finding time to visit them before leaving office.

From there, Governor Obaseki went to the Igun Motor Spear Parts Union, at Igun, Benin City. The chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Uweankoro, welcomed the governor and the governorship candidate. He said they stood by him in the last 8 years and they were not disappointed and they are ready to stand with PDP again and will deliver its candidate come Saturday.

The governor, who thanked them for their support so far, said for their businesses to continue to grow they don’t need a government of retrogression but continuity. He said he is very proud that he found a very competent hand to whom he will leave them.

In his response to the joyful crowd, Dr. Asue Ighodalo promised to be a governor they would be proud of. He also promised to create an enabling environment for their businesses and trade to improve, while encouraging them to come out en-masse and vote for the umbrella.

Governor Obaseki then headed back to the Victor Uwaifor Creative Hub again where he met with junior staff of the civil service before calling it a day.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng