Dedication of the Ark of Light for all Nation by Dr. Isaiah Macwealth held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 (L-r )...Presiding General Overseer of the Ark of Light for all Nations, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth; the presiding bishop of Christ Royal International Church worldwide, Bishop Tom Samson; General Overseer of Conquerors Chapel International Ghana, Prophet Isaac Anto; during the dedication of the Ark of Light for all Nation in Lagos on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Presiding General Overseer of the Ark of Light for all Nations, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, cut the tape to declare the Ark of Light for all Nations opened.

L-r… Presiding General Overseer of the Ark of Light for all Nations, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, being prayed by The presiding bishop of Christ Royal International Church worldwide, Bishop Tom Samson.

Presiding General Overseer of the Ark of Light for all Nations, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, Ministering to the worshippers.

Cross Section of the worshippers at the opening of the Ark.

Cross section of the choristers.

Congregations looking during the Ark opening.

Front view of  Ark of Light for all Nations, along Kudirat Abiola Way, Alausa .ikeja in Lagos…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

