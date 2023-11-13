BREAKING: Gov. Douye Diri wins Bayelsa governorship election

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Yenagoa

Incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Douye Diri has emerged winner of the governorship election in the state.

Governor Diri of PDP was announced the winner in 6 out of 8 local government areas of the state by the various LGA collation officers, at the INEC state headquarters, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Diri’s closest opponent and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who is also the immediate past Minister of Petroleum (State), Timipre Sylva won two local government areas of the state.

Daily Champion learnt that Governor Diri won Ekeremore, Ogbia, Kolukuma/Opokuma, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa local government areas, while Sylva won Brass and Nembe LGAs.

INEC is, however, at the time of filling this report doing the final collation before they would formally declare the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri winner of the governorship election.

Senator Diri contested against 15 other candidates in the Saturday November 11th, 2023 election.